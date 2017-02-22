Crystal Lagoons Creates Idyllic Beach-Like Lifestyle Anywhere in the World The Worlds Top Amenity makes feasible real estate projects in places never imagined, changing peoples lifestyles.

Bangkok--22 Feb--Total Quality PR

Crystal Lagoons is a multinational innovation company whose concept and technology allows for paradise to be brought to places unimagined. Beaches unfit for swimming, location far from the ocean, deserts, and even the heart of major cities can be transformed into beach paradises.

Developers should be put on notice that Crystal Lagoons will be the next big thing. A crystal clear lagoon will be a feature that will add the greatest value to a property. Homeowners are beginning to flock to the majestic beauty that a lagoon brings and this movement will only intensify.

Many developers throughout the region are looking for something unique to attract buyers. Crystal Lagoons fulfills this objective by not only adding to a development's aesthetic appeal, but also providing a breathtaking range of watersports. Golfers will love what Crystal Lagoons can bring to their game. The beauty and challenges involved are a golfers paradise. Families can experience it all with the aid of Crystal Lagoons.

"Essentially we offer to the customer a new, unique and extraordinary amenity in an environmentally friendly atmosphere that will improve their quality of their life. For developers, they can increase their return on investment (ROI), since they will be able to increase the sales price of the units up to 30-70 % and the price to restaurants and retailers that are located around the Crystal Lagoons", said Jaime Rivera, Regional Director, Southeast Asia, Crystal Lagoons.

Crystal Lagoons groundbreaking technology can transform deserts, cities, or a prairie into a coastal development as evidenced by it crystal lagoon in Saudi Arabia, a development project in "The Theme Park Capital of the World" Orlando Florida, and also two projects currently being developed in Southeast Asia.

Saudi Arabia, the Prince Sultan Cultural Center is the largest manmade crystalline lagoon of its kind in the Kingdom and represents yet another milestone for Crystal Lagoons.

In Florida, USA, Lake Nona is a burgeoning area and the lagoon will be at the center of the community.

In Asia, Crystal Lagoons currently has 20 projects in various stages of development. It also has two projects, "Bintan Treasure Bay" in Indonesia and another project in the Hua Hin, Thailand, currently in operation. The company also aims to reach a total of 60 projects in Asia over the next six years, be with Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia being the most important markets. During 2017 Crystal Lagoons will sign two projects each in Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia and three projects in Vietnam and at least one project in Indonesia. Crystal Lagoons has reached a sizable portfolio of more than 600 projects in different development stages and in varying urban, tourist, public and industrial sectors throughout 60 countries in the world.