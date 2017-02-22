Photo Release: THAI Buys Shrimp from Ta Tong Basin Shrimp Farm Cooperative in Surat Thani to Produce Inflight Meals

Bangkok--22 Feb--Thai Airways

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) recently signed an agreement with a shrimp farm cooperative in Ta Tong Basin, Surat Thani for THAI Catering to use quality shrimp products in its inflight meals. Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI Acting President, and Mr. Yuthana Ratno, Chairman of Ta Tong Basin Shrimp Farm Cooperative, signed the agreement that was witnessed by Mr. Vichayut Chinto, Surat Thani Deputy Governor, Mr. Somchat Charoenvuthichai, Inspector of the Department of Fisheries, Mrs. Varangkana Luerojvong, THAI Managing Director, Catering Department, Mrs. Supatha Khemthong, THAI Director, Airline Production and Services Department, at Wang Tai Hotel, Surat Thani.

Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI Acting President, said that THAI as the national carrier upholds its policy to conduct its operations with awareness of corporate social responsibility (CSR). In the past, THAI assisted Thai farmers from all regions across Thailand by purchasing processed and unprocessed agricultural products, such as seasonal fruits from the Royal Projects, agricultural goods from Southern Thailand, Doi Kham processed food, and white sea bass from Chachoengsao.

THAI Catering uses approximately 330 tons of shrimp per year as raw materials for production of inflight meals that are served on board THAI flights. THAI is pleased to obtain various species of high quality shrimp from the Ta Tong Basin Shrimp Farm Cooperative in Surat Thani, originating from environmentally friendly sources of production in Thailand based on Department of Fisheries standards. THAI produces inflight meals at international standards for its passengers, made from high quality chemical-free raw materials, for exceptional premium service throughout the journey.