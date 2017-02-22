Shop Asitas Voucher for 60% Off @ Thai Travel Fair 42th

Shop Asitas Voucher for 60% Off @ Thai Travel Fair 42thTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 14:44
Asita Eco Resort Amphawa resides amidst peaceful nature. Being slow life and relax in this eco-friendly lifestyle resort as "Stay Green Eat Clean" concept. Only 10 minutes from Amphawa Floating Market, Damnoen Saduak Floating Marketing and unseen in Thailand tourist attractions in town. Various activities are available both within the resort and nearby.
Visit Asita Eco Resort Amphawa Booth P177 at the 42th Thai Teaw Thai, during March 2-5 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Get a ROOM VOUCHER at special 60% discount on weekday (Sunday to Thursday) at 2,000 baht net (from a normal 5,000 baht) in...
