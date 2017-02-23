PHI PHI ISLAND VILLAGE BEACH RESORT UNVEILS FAMILY PLAYGROUND PROGRAMME FOR YOUNG GUESTS

Bangkok--23 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

A choice of enriching half-day experiences in and around Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort with staff and instructors on hand to offer guidance and support.

Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort has launched Phi Phi Family Playground, a full programme of child-friendly leisure activities that includes a choice of engaging island experiences combined with opportunities to learn something new.

"To make the most of the resort's 70 acres of tropical splendor and 800 metres of beach, we are excited to offer our younger guests a choice of enriching half-day experiences that complement our existing children's activity schedule," said Chao Treenawong, general manager of Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort.

Activities for Little Islanders aged 3 – 10 years old include Little Swimmers and Junior Cooking classes, Recycled Life creative crafts and a Creative Coconuts experience that explores the region's ubiquitous fruit from source to use.

Young Explorers aged 10 – 16 years old can learn island survival tricks as part of a Young Survivor course, discover about the importance of tidal forest by joining the Mangrove Explorer, or stay active with a Seaside Boot Camp. Young Explorers can also join the Coral Reef Nursery Activity to support the growth of coral reefs and help with cleaning up the environment around the resort's house reef on a dive/snorkeling trips that take place on the 18th of every month.

"Sustainable tourism is a goal that is close to our hearts at Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort so and a we are happy to share eco-friendly activities and information with our younger guests through upcycled craft workshops and opportunities to explore our incredible natural environment," added Mr. Chao.

Families can also make the most of Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort's family services and facilities, including a children's pool with slide, beach volleyball and games, and a babysitting service. The resort's Two-bedroom Family Bungalow comprises one king and 1 twin bedroom, while the Hillside Pool Villa (with private pool) and Beachfront Junior Suite (with direct beach access) are also popular with smaller families.

Each of the Phi Phi Family Playground activities can be enjoyed as a stand-alone activity or integrated into longer stay packages. For more information on the resort, or to book a family holiday visit www.phiphiislandvillage.com