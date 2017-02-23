Why Stay at Buri Rasa Village Phangan?

Bangkok--23 Feb--RASA Hospitality

Location – Only 40-minutes from Samui by our own speedboat, you will find paradise hidden amidst swaying palm trees on a secluded white sandy beach with clear turquoise water, you will find Buri Rasa Village Phangan. Experience tranquility and the natural beauty of Koh Phangancomplimented by friendly personalized service that will make your holiday an experience to be remembered.

Concept - Buri Rasa Village Phangan is a cozy boutique resort where both contemporary and traditional design elements are combined together with a touch of elegance creating a unique style that separates Buri Rasa from all others. Combined with our friendly, personal and caring manner of serving, you will feel relaxed and pampered while experiencing our tropical island paradise. The resort is perfect for couples and families alike who wish to while away the days doing nothing under the tropical sun.

Accommodation – 65 guest rooms and suites, many of which are directly on the magnificent white sand beach or overlooking the resort pool feature a balcony or terrace, flat screen TV, DVD player, rain shower, twice daily housekeeping and complimentary hi-speed wifi.

Dining - The Beach Club @ Buri Rasa Koh Phangan offers a variety of authentic Thai, BBQ and Western cuisines. As one of the longest established beach restaurants on Koh Phangan, our experience in combining local ingredients with modern techniques creates a dynamic Thai flavor making an exciting and memorable dining experience seaside under a canopy of stars. The soon to be open, 'In The Mix' Cafe & Creamery will be a dream for those with a sweet-tooth as it will specialize in frozen coffees, shaken teas, sweet breads and a variety of unique ice cream.

Service – Buri Rasa Village Phangan really stands out from other four and five star hotels in the market by offering a truly personalized level of service ensuring that no one leaves without wonderful memories. Award winning and consistently ranked in the top on Koh Phangan, the resort recently placed in the Top 25 Hotels in Thailand for Service as rated by TripAdvisor.

Do Not Miss – A romantic dinner seaside in your own canopied sala. Dine with your feet in the sand under the magical star filled sky while listening to the sounds of the waves, enjoying a great bottle of wine with your favorite meal, prepared tableside by one of the resorts many chefs!

So Why Stay At Buri Rasa Phangan? Ocean Views, Amazing Dining and Outstanding Service are Assured.

