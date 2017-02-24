Discover Elephant Polo Room Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Discover Elephant Polo Room Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel TowersTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday February 24, 2017 09:54
Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers invites you to be a part of Thailand's largest charity event, the 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament. This four-day festival will take place by the Chao Phraya River, March 9 - 12, 2017 and includes an impressive Opening Parade, Children's Educational Day, Ladies' Day and fun-elephant related activities. Join the charity event with our special river view room package for 2-night stay and get a complimentary the third night. Plus complimentary one-day tickets for the Kings Cup Elephant Polo.
Rates start from THB 3,533++ per night for a Deluxe Riverview Room. Book by March 7, 2017, for stays between March 8-12, 2017. A shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call 02 665 3165, e-mail: res172royalorchid@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com, or Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel
