Discover Elephant Polo Room Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Bangkok--24 Feb--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers invites you to be a part of Thailand's largest charity event, the 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament. This four-day festival will take place by the Chao Phraya River, March 9 - 12, 2017 and includes an impressive Opening Parade, Children's Educational Day, Ladies' Day and fun-elephant related activities. Join the charity event with our special river view room package for 2-night stay and get a complimentary the third night. Plus complimentary one-day tickets for the Kings Cup Elephant Polo.

Rates start from THB 3,533++ per night for a Deluxe Riverview Room. Book by March 7, 2017, for stays between March 8-12, 2017. A shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call 02 665 3165, e-mail: res172royalorchid@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com, or Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel