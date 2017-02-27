Plan your next vacation with great hotel deals from ONYX! Enjoy special rates at Amari and OZO locations at the 42nd Thai Tiew Thai Fair

Bangkok--27 Feb--ONYX Hospitality Group

Planning holidays in Thailand and overseas across Asia? ONYX Hospitality Group, with its extensive portfolio of hotels and resorts across Asia, inspires wanderlusts and to create their own memorable journeys at a local or regional destination of their choice. Whether the preference is for a breezy beach getaway, a quick city escape, or an adventurous exploration, ONYX offers a variety of great value deals exclusively at the 42ndThai Tiew Thai Fair on 2-5 March 2017, Booths P150- P153 (Plenary Hall), Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Discover the extraordinary perspective of each Amari destination, and let the warm service, exceptional facilities and comfortable spaces designed for sharing and reunions transform the travel experience into a long-lasting memory. Each Amari hotel or resort pampers its guests with special rates starting from 1,900 THB at Amari Buriram United or 2,400 THB at Amari Don Muang Airport. Enjoy the fresh breeze from any of the beautiful beaches in Thailand rates start from 2,800 THB at Amari Hua Hin and Amari Residences Pattaya and from 3,900 THB at Amari Phuket. An escape to the Maldives is also within reach with a two-night full board package starting at 59,990 THB for a couple at Amari Havodda Maldives.*

Travellers looking for practical and stylish hotels which provide a strong connection to their destinations should consider OZO, with hotels in great locations across Thailand, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka. Rates start at 2,500 THB at OZO Chaweng Samui, 3,560 THB at OZO Kandy Sri Lanka or 3,920 THB at OZO Colombo Sri Lanka. Enrich a body and mind in Hong Kong and enjoy special offers from OZO Wesley Hong Kong at the rates starting from 4,250 THB*.

*Prices are valid for stays between 1 March and 31 October 2017. Net prices quoted are vary from property to property, and are based on per room and per night basis, including breakfast for two. Conditions apply and all bookings are subject to availability. Additional charges will apply for stays on weekends, long weekends and public holidays.