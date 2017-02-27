Grand Mercure Phuket Patong launches the Hot Deals in 42nd Thai Tiew Thai Fair

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 09:15
Bangkok--27 Feb--Grand Mercure Phuket Patong Resort & Villas

Grand Mercure Phuket Patong Resort & Villas presents the "Hot Deals" in 42nd Discovery Thailand during 2 - 5 March 2017 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center with many special promotions starting from only THB 1,999 for Superior Room, Food and Beverage gift voucher worth THB 1,500 for just THB 1,000. Together with Buy 1 get 1 Free gift voucher of Grand Seafood Barbeque and Thai Afternoon Tea set for 2 persons.

Visit us at Booth C383 to get these exclusive offers for all Thai Resident or resident expatriates.
For more information or reservation, please call +66 76 231 999 or email h8109@accor.com or visit GrandMercurePhuketPatong.com

