The Tourism Authority of Thailand is hosting the "Amazing Fight" event, inviting tourists who are interested in Muay Thai to join Muay Thai activities in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is hosting the Amazing Fight event, inviting tourists who are interested in Muay Thai to join Muay Thai activities in ThailandTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday February 28, 2017 10:04
In the last few decades, Muay Thai has been widely recognized as international martial arts. In Asia, Europe or even in the US. Muay Thai has become one of the most popular sports. Muay Thai boxing gyms and training camps businesses are flourishing all over the globe. Together with Buakaw Banchamek, the most globally famous Thai fighter for his hard-hitting yet elegant fighting style that perfectly demonstrate the brutal beauty of Muay Thai, making this national sport a major attraction of Thailand and Thailand tourism.
Tourists who are interested in Muay Thai and want to learn more about the art of Muay Thai, will get a special privilege to meet and train with Buakaw Banchamek. A special privilege to travel to the following 4 regions of Thailand and learn about traditional Muay Thai1. Northern region, Muay Tha Sao, Uttaradit Province
Participate in World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, a must-do ceremony for every MuayThai fighter to pay respect to their teachers who bestow the art of Muay Thai upon them.20 participants who are selected to take part in the event will get a chance to travel in Thailand free of charge. 4 Winners from the final round will get special accommodation packages in Thailand. Registration and Activities Duration
Foreign tourists of both genders who are interested in the "Amazing Fight" event can sign up on the websitewww.tourismthailand.org/festivalexperience by uploading your photo or photo of you doing Muay Thai, and tell us "Why do you like Muay Thai" from 25th January to 28th February, 2017.
8 Participants with high score from their outstanding performances will be selected to pass into Round 3, the final round. The participants will be divided into a pair, a total of 4 pair. The final round will be held in Bangkok, 4 winners will be judged by their performances in the boxing ring.
During the trip and the event, video clips will be made and uploaded on www.tourismthailand.org/festivalexperience to let the audience vote for their favorite participant. The one with the highest vote will win the popular vote and win a accommodation package in Chiang Mai.
The "Amazing Fight" event's objective is to promote tourism in Thailand among tourists who love sports and activities, as well as to encourage and emphasize Thailand's unique cultural treasures. As of now, the website www.tourismthailand.org/festivalexperience has 306 candidates, 11,336,871 page views and is visited by 3,036,183 unique users. The poll for the popular vote will be opened for public from 15th – 24th March, 2017. The final result for the popular vote and lucky winners' name list will be announced on 25th March, 2017.
