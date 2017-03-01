Photo Release: THAI Supports Thai Skiers Competing in Winter Asian Games 2017

Bangkok--1 Mar--Thai Airways

Mr. Suvadhana Sibunruang, Director, Brand and Advertising Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently represented the Company and presented tickets and excess baggage allowance to the Ski and Snowboard Association of Thailand for athletes who will compete in the Winter Asian Games 2017 during 19 – 26 February 2017 in Sapporo, Japan. Mr. Piyasvasti Amranand (fourth from left), President of the Ski and Snowboard Association of Thailand, received the sponsorship support with the Thai national ski team, including Miss Karen and Mr. Mark Chanleung, Miss Alexia Arisra Shankle.

THAI, as the national carrier, granted tickets and excess baggage allowance to Thai national team skiers competing in the Winter Asian Games 2017 as well as Ski and Snowboard Association of Thailand committee members who will travel roundtrip from Thailand to Japan as the nation's pride.