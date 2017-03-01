THE BARAI Birthday Sales on 1st March 2017

THE BARAI Birthday Sales on 1st March 2017Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday March 1, 2017 17:00
THE BARAI, an award-winning residential suite and spa is celebrating its 10th year anniversary on Wednesday 1st March 2017 by launching 'THE BARAI Birthday Sales'. Guests can purchase a variety of 10 exclusive special offers from THE BARAI with exceptional prices. Purchases can only be made on 1st March 2017.
Latest Press Release
THE BARAI, an award-winning residential suite and spa is celebrating its 10th year anniversary on Wednesday 1st March 2017 by launching 'THE BARAI Birthday Sales'. Guests can purchase a variety of 10 exclusive special offers from THE BARAI with...
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) said that it is prepared for Suvarnabhumi Airport maintenance, which involves scheduled repairs on one runway for two months with a contingency plan in place to prevent flight delays. Mrs. Usanee...
Mr. Suvadhana Sibunruang, Director, Brand and Advertising Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently represented the Company and presented tickets and excess baggage allowance to the Ski and Snowboard Association of...
W. David P. Carey III to join Outrigger advisory board; Scott Dalecio appointed interim CEO Outrigger Hotels and Resorts announced today that W. David P. Carey III, who has successfully led the company for more than 30 years, will transition into a lead...
From May 2017, Air China will start five new international routes, including Beijing - Zurich, Beijing - Astana, Beijing - Jakarta, Shanghai - Barcelona and Shenzhen - Los Angeles. Against the background of newly started international routes slowing down...