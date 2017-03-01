THE BARAI Birthday Sales on 1st March 2017

Bangkok--1 Mar--THE BARAI at Hyatt Regency Hua Hin

THE BARAI BIRTHDAY SALES

Exclusive Offers Only on 1st March 2017

THE BARAI, an award-winning residential suite and spa is celebrating its 10th year anniversary on Wednesday 1st March 2017 by launching 'THE BARAI Birthday Sales'. Guests can purchase a variety of 10 exclusive special offers from THE BARAI with exceptional prices. Purchases can only be made on 1st March 2017.

The 10 promotions are:

10 Promotions

• A voucher of one night stay at The Barai Balcony Suite for THB 15,000 net

• A set of 10 x 60-minute massage vouchers for THB 10,000 net

(select from 5 massage: Aromatherapy, Muscle Relief, Jet Lag, Swedish and Traditional Massage)

• 50% off any 'Lifestyle Collection' Programs

• Sunday brunch at McFarland House for THB 1,000 net per person (includes soft drinks)

• A set of afternoon tea for THB 400 net per couple at McFarland House

• Healthy Lifestyle Consultation & Body Composition Analysis for THB 500 net (30 minutes)

• 20% Retail discount for any THE BARAI signature product range

• From 10 – 50% Retail discount for selected June Jacobs, Kerstin Florian or Pevonia products

• A 90-minute Signature Massage 'THE BARAI Blend' for THB 2,900 net

• Buy 1 get 1 free on any Spa a la carte treatment

** Terms and conditions apply and are subject to availability. Limited offer and only can be purchased on 1st March 2017. The vouchers are valid until 31 October 2017.

To purchase or request further information about THE BARAI Birthday Sales, please contact: +66 (0) 3251 1234, email: TheBarai.hrhuahin@hyatt.com or visit website www.thebarai.com