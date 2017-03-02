Songkran Temple Fair Journey Spa Package At Devarana Spa, dusitD2 chiang mai

Songkran Temple Fair Journey Spa Package At Devarana Spa, dusitD2 chiang maiTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday March 2, 2017 11:57
Devarana Spa presents Songkran Temple Fair Journey, a creative spa treatment inspired by the water-splashing festivities of Thailand's renowned New Year Festival and specially designed to add vibrancy back to moisture-starved skin.
The treatment begins with the cooling sensation of a Traditional Thai Coconut Ice Cream Body Scrub that smells almost good enough to eat. Straight from the cooler and wonderfully refreshing, the scrub has a temperature of between 15 – 20 degrees Celsius and comes complete with a potent mix of potatoes and butterfly pea petals which help to give skin a healthy glow.
The soothing journey is completed with a dreamily relaxing aromatic oil massage, which starts with a warm sand compress before moving onto a skin-nourishing massage conducted with aromatic oil infused with Mint and Jasmine essences. Expect stress and tiredness to melt away as the scents and elements of Songkran revitalise your mind, body and soul.
