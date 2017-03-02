Photo Release: Peach celebrates inaugural flight from Bangkok to Okinawa. To welcome full of passengers

Bangkok--2 Mar--PR Consultant

Mr. Shinichi Inoue, Representative Director and CEO, as well as crews of Peach Aviation, one of the most well-known aviation from Japan and the mascot doll of Okinawa, "Mahae chan" recently presented at Suvarnabhumi Airport to celebrate its inaugural flight from Bangkok to Okinawa with the send-off ceremony of welcoming, greeting, and giving souvenirs to all passengers.

The ceremony got the vigorous and warm atmosphere with almost maximum number of 179 passengers. (The maximum number of seat is 180.)

Direct Flight between Bangkok and Okinawa is Peach's first time for Southeast Asia route. Its daily flight will be serviced with fare from 3,180 THB–13,980 THB (Happy Peach / one-way). To be updated for all promotion and book the tickets, please go athttp://www.flypeach.com/pc/th.