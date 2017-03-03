Khiri Travel Announces New Eco Tours in Thailand and Indonesia

Khiri Travel Announces New Eco Tours in Thailand and IndonesiaTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 11:52
Khiri Travel will unveil two new community and nature based tour experiences in northern Thailand and North Lombok at ITB Berlin. The emphasis is on unique insights into lesser-known corners of popular destinations, with the trips giving flexible options, depending on budget and interests.
In it, guests enjoy a trip to Phra Buddha Chinnarat in historic Phitsanulok and a trip to Phu Hin Rongkla a former 1970s communist stronghold in the mountains and the strange Suan Hin Pha Ngan geological karst formations.
There's a bicycle ride to a weaving village, lunch in an eco farm and overnight in Chiang Khan, a teakwood settlement with narrow lanes on the southern bank of the Mekong river overlooking Laos. Guests have the option of staying in a Thai-style villa with pool overlooking the Mekong or a chic hotel in town beside walking street.
Guests ride a bicycle through verdant fields in Sembalun to a weaving village for coffee and a chance to listen (and play) traditional gamelan music, then ride through a bamboo forest to see a community school where the emphasis is on learning while playing.
The trip then takes guests to East Lombok for overnight camping on a deserted island in the eastern Gili islands. The Khiri guide takes guests by boat to a mangrove conservation area on Gili Petagan, to a remote beach on tiny Gili Layar and on to Gili Kondo for overnight camping.
* The Khiri Travel bicycle rides in Sembulan were developed as part of GIZ-SREGIP, a German-Indonesian cooperation project. Khiri Travel shares its best practices through GIZ-SREGIP to community partners to improve their knowledge on how to develop the trip with consideration of environment, local culture and visitor satisfaction levels.
