Khiri Travel Announces New Eco Tours in Thailand and Indonesia

New community and nature based experiences in Phitsanulok, Loei, Chiang Khan and North Lombok revealed ahead of ITB Berlin

Khiri Travel will unveil two new community and nature based tour experiences in northern Thailand and North Lombok at ITB Berlin. The emphasis is on unique insights into lesser-known corners of popular destinations, with the trips giving flexible options, depending on budget and interests.

In Thailand

Continuing its mission to reinvent tourists' perceptions of Thailand, Khiri Travel will introduce its "Hidden Gem: Phitsanulok to Loei & Udon Thani" 4D/3N trip at ITB.

In it, guests enjoy a trip to Phra Buddha Chinnarat in historic Phitsanulok and a trip to Phu Hin Rongkla a former 1970s communist stronghold in the mountains and the strange Suan Hin Pha Ngan geological karst formations.

There's a bicycle ride to a weaving village, lunch in an eco farm and overnight in Chiang Khan, a teakwood settlement with narrow lanes on the southern bank of the Mekong river overlooking Laos. Guests have the option of staying in a Thai-style villa with pool overlooking the Mekong or a chic hotel in town beside walking street.

From there guests can travel on to Vientiane and Luang Prabang in Laos or on to Udon Thani via Phu Pra Bat historical rock formations for air connections.

In Lombok, Indonesia

Khiri Travel Indonesia is launching a two-day community based experience combining Sembalun*, North Lombok, the gateway to Mt Rinjani and the Gili islands of East Lombok.

Guests ride a bicycle through verdant fields in Sembalun to a weaving village for coffee and a chance to listen (and play) traditional gamelan music, then ride through a bamboo forest to see a community school where the emphasis is on learning while playing.

The trip then takes guests to East Lombok for overnight camping on a deserted island in the eastern Gili islands. The Khiri guide takes guests by boat to a mangrove conservation area on Gili Petagan, to a remote beach on tiny Gili Layar and on to Gili Kondo for overnight camping.

In the morning enjoy snorkeling, beach exploration and relaxing followed by a beach barbecue then back to the mainland.

* The Khiri Travel bicycle rides in Sembulan were developed as part of GIZ-SREGIP, a German-Indonesian cooperation project. Khiri Travel shares its best practices through GIZ-SREGIP to community partners to improve their knowledge on how to develop the trip with consideration of environment, local culture and visitor satisfaction levels.