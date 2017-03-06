Asias largest branded hotel rooms network, NIDA Rooms, offering up to 100,000 rooms

กรุงเทพฯ--6 มี.ค.--Theoxeny PR "…Asia's largest branded hotel room's network, NIDA Rooms, offering up to 100,000 rooms for free for those who booking online via website iOS and Android mobile applications, booking period during March 1st to 7th 2017 and stay period during March 15th to September 30th 2017, in exchange for guests to rate their stay experience with us. All guests will receive an email from NIDA Rooms after check out to provide ratings for their stay on room comfort, cleanliness, staff efficiency, location, wifi, value for money. At NIDA Rooms, we place importance in getting guests feedback as a way of measuring guests satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.nidarooms.com ..."

Latest Press Release

