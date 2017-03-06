Crystal Lagoons, the Worlds Top Amenity, revolutionizes property value

Bangkok--6 Mar--Total Quality PR

· Crystal Lagoons' real estate revolution continues to create super-luxury developments

· This innovative multinational makes real estate projects feasible in places never before imagined, changing people's lifestyles

Crystal Lagoons' innovate disruptive technology speeds up sales and raises the per square meter value in any real estate development. In Asia, Crystal Lagoons is currently working on 20 projects in different developments stages, and has two projects already in operation; Bintan Treasure Bay in Indonesia and another in Hua Hin. The development in Hua Hin is the most valuable project in Thailand due to the addition of a crystalline lagoon designed by the multinational company.

The company's concept has been utilized throughout residential developments, public areas, holiday destinations, and hospitality projects. Offering an idyllic beach like lifestyle anywhere in the world, Crystal Lagoons enables people to practice a wide variety of water sports, such as swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Developments can be located far away from the beach, in the middle of the desert, and even in the heart of a city. Furthermore, Crystal Lagoons can use any type of water whether it be fresh, salt or brackish. It can also use water from underground aquifers in the desert and even water that has no other alternative use.

Crystal Lagoons' technology is eco-friendly and, since the lagoons run on closed circuits, water consumption is very low. A Crystal lagoon of 3 hectares (approximately 18.75 Rai) uses up to 30 times less water than a golf course and just half the water required by a park of the same size. In addition, Crystal Lagoons has developed an evaporation control technology that uses a film layer to reduce evaporation rates by up to 50 percent.

The price of properties in Hua Hin has been increasing but extra value can always be created. In the next couple of years, leading Thai developers will completely transform the area south of Hua Hin by adding a number of luxury leisure facilities and high-end residential projects. Crystal Lagoons can greatly enhance the value of any property and deliver an idyllic beach paradise. Besides vacation resorts, Crystal Lagoons are also able to design crystal lagoons of unlimited size for city condominiums (around three rai), hotels, residential houses, shopping malls and public projects.

The beautiful clear lagoons in the Hua Hin project, created with Crystal Lagoon's technology, have added twice the value to the villa compared to regular seafront villas. The value of the luxury villas can go up 200 %, a brand new record for Hua Hin due to Crystal Lagoon's added value to the real estate project, as the crystal clear lagoons increase the value of the property by providing more facilities for the residents, thus commanding a premium price which enables the developer to get a higher return on investment. Furthermore, Crystal Lagoons technology involves very low construction and maintenance costs, making it an excellent investment for developers.

"Southeast Asia represents a huge opportunity for Crystal Lagoons as investment in touristic infrastructure keeps growing. Our technology is a novel concept and a comparative advantage so powerful that it is causing a revolution in the tourism and real estate regional market, just as it has in every single market where the company has been present", states Jaime Rivera, Crystal Lagoons' Regional Director for Southeast Asia. Up until now, the multinational water Innovation Company and developer of crystal-clear lagoons technology, aims to secure 60 projects in Asia over the next six years.