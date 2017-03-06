PIONEERING EXPERIENTIAL TRAVEL COMPANY SENS ASIA ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP IN GERMANY

Bangkok--6 Mar--Delivering Asia Communications

Leading experiential travel company, Sens Asia Travel, has entered into a joint venture agreement in Germany to create Sens Asia Travel GmbH and offer its unique, sensory-driven journeys into Asia's most exciting travel destinations to German travel aficionados. The official signing will be held at ITB in Berlin.

Founded last year by award-winning Vietnam-based travel company, HG Holdings, Sens Asia Travel, is a new generation, content rich travel booking experience, sold online and through travel agents that is based on the pioneering concept of 'Sensory Travel'.

The company offers a range of holistic travel programmes that bring together a diverse range of experiences across Asia based around six senses: scent (smell), sight, sound, touch, taste and heart (giving back). Key markets to embrace the new travel concept are the US, Australia and Europe, with Germany in particular quick to show major growth potential.

"German travellers love extraordinary travel experiences and this combined with the importance of sustainability in their travel decisions made this a very logical step for us as we grow the Sens Asia Travel brand in Europe," said Sens Asia Travel managing director Ms Linh Bui Ngoc.

"We are delighted to be offering our sensory travel experiences through this exciting joint venture and provide a way for people to take time out of their busy lives and get back in touch with their senses through travel that will refresh their perspective again to the world around us."

German entrepreneur Martin Peter Moll will be managing director of Sens Asia Travel GmbH. "I knew immediately that this was a perfect match for German travellers who now have the opportunity to truly awaken their senses through fascinating travel experiences in Asia," he said.

"What is most important is the core philosophy of Sens Asia. It is a message of giving, of hope and of heart. It is a company that puts people first and is deeply committed to sustainable travel experiences, working with communities and ensuring they are direct beneficiaries of the tourism to their areas. I am confident German travellers will enjoy this fresh and inclusive approach and way of thinking."

Sens Asia Travel operates offices in Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Indonesia, with openings in Sri Lanka due later this year.

It is out of these destinations that the company engages travellers' senses – "seeing" through photography tours in Myanmar, "tasting" through local market and cooking explorations with local chefs in Laos and "giving" by teaching at remote mountain schools in Vietnam.

For further details see www.sensasia.com or www.sensasiatravel.de or visit Booth 223b in Hall 26b at ITB.