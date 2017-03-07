THE HOUSE ON SATHORN PRESENTS #WED YOUR WAY WEDDING SHOWCASE FOR ALL NEWLYWEDS

Bangkok--7 Mar--W BANGKOK

For One Day Only, Get an Exclusive Look Into Planning Your Dream Wedding In a A Neo-Classical Heritage Building Like No Other in Town.

On March 5th, 2017, you can have it your way, every way while planning your big day. The House on Sathorn is proud to present their first-ever on-site wedding fair, partnering with top brands to help put some spark excitement into an already exciting time with far more than your usual wedding essentials.

One day only on Sunday, March 5th, 2017, The House on Sathorn will be home for soon-to-be brides and grooms as it will be entirely reserved for 'Wed Your Way, The Wedding Showcase at The House on Sathorn'. On this day, couples will learn how different locations of The House on Sathorn can turn into different style of engagement ceremonies or weddings whether you plan for a Chinese, Thai, or western style. Guests attending the wedding showcase will get an exclusive insider tour of The House on Sathorn.

All guests can get inspired not only by the beautiful setting but also by our exclusive partners featuring wedding dresses of all styles from Western and Thai from brands such as Patarasiri and Amita!

Guests can also enjoy special privileges on wedding packages:

5% off food and beverage when booking and making a deposit 1-12 months prior to your wedding date.

10% off food and beverage when booking and making a deposit one year and above prior to your wedding date.

For a confirmed wedding, at the event you will get to select one of these additional benefits

Add a choice of Complimentary Food Station for 100 portions.

Stay in Style with a complimentary upgrade to the "WOW Suite" on your wedding night.

Too Early to Sleep - we add free flow soft drinks and mixers for your after party until midnight, so you can drink more and pay less (for 100 guests)

Pre-wed photo shooting at W Bangkok or The House on Sathorn

Prizes for top spenders and lucky couples

Wed Your Way, Wedding Showcase at The House on Sathorn is held on Sunday, March 5th, 2017 at The House on Sathorn. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information, call 02 344 4000 / 02 344 4317 or email events.bangkok@whotels.com.

For The House on Sathorn's 24/7 updates, go to www.facebook.com/thehouseonsathorn or www.thehouseonsathorn.com

The House on Sathorn is a beautifully restored neo-colonial mansion directly adjacent W Bangkok hotel. In addition to indoor restaurant, bar and lounge venues, The House features outdoor seating arrangements for up to 250 guests with decoration to match wedding theme. The Dining Room has just been listed as No.36 of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017, sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.

Reviving a Landmark in the Heart of Bangkok

Built in 1889 during the reign of King Rama V, The House's neo-classical structure originally housed wealthy businessman Luang Sathorn Rajayutka, who created Sathorn Canal. The home was later was passed down to his descendents. In the early 1920s, the site was converted into the majestic Hotel Royal. Later, from 1948 to 1999, the building served as the Russian Embassy.

Recognizing the immense historic value of the house, the development team worked closely with Thailand's Fine Arts Department to carefully restore the home to its former glory, as part of the conversion to The House on Sathorn. Major renovations were conducted on the four buildings and large courtyard, keeping the original main structure intact. Meanwhile, inside, the original color palette, intricate wooden staircases and even the Sathorn Rajayutka family's personalized fresco motifs have all been meticulously restored by the Fine Arts Department. The compelling juxtaposition of contemporary components and new elements reflect the boundless creativity of renowned design firm AvroKO of New York.