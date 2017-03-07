THE HOUSE ON SATHORN PRESENTS #WED YOUR WAY WEDDING SHOWCASE FOR ALL NEWLYWEDS

THE HOUSE ON SATHORN PRESENTS #WED YOUR WAY WEDDING SHOWCASE FOR ALL NEWLYWEDSTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday March 7, 2017 10:56
On March 5th, 2017, you can have it your way, every way while planning your big day. The House on Sathorn is proud to present their first-ever on-site wedding fair, partnering with top brands to help put some spark excitement into an already exciting time with far more than your usual wedding essentials.
One day only on Sunday, March 5th, 2017, The House on Sathorn will be home for soon-to-be brides and grooms as it will be entirely reserved for 'Wed Your Way, The Wedding Showcase at The House on Sathorn'. On this day, couples will learn how different locations of The House on Sathorn can turn into different style of engagement ceremonies or weddings whether you plan for a Chinese, Thai, or western style. Guests attending the wedding showcase will get an exclusive insider tour of The House on Sathorn.
The House on Sathorn is a beautifully restored neo-colonial mansion directly adjacent W Bangkok hotel. In addition to indoor restaurant, bar and lounge venues, The House features outdoor seating arrangements for up to 250 guests with decoration to match wedding theme. The Dining Room has just been listed as No.36 of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017, sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.
Built in 1889 during the reign of King Rama V, The House's neo-classical structure originally housed wealthy businessman Luang Sathorn Rajayutka, who created Sathorn Canal. The home was later was passed down to his descendents. In the early 1920s, the site was converted into the majestic Hotel Royal. Later, from 1948 to 1999, the building served as the Russian Embassy.
Recognizing the immense historic value of the house, the development team worked closely with Thailand's Fine Arts Department to carefully restore the home to its former glory, as part of the conversion to The House on Sathorn. Major renovations were conducted on the four buildings and large courtyard, keeping the original main structure intact. Meanwhile, inside, the original color palette, intricate wooden staircases and even the Sathorn Rajayutka family's personalized fresco motifs have all been meticulously restored by the Fine Arts Department. The compelling juxtaposition of contemporary components and new elements reflect the boundless creativity of renowned design firm AvroKO of New York.
