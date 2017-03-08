On 13-19 March, Gateway Ekamai joins hands with Rat Hole Market to take you back in time in Temple Fair Full of Love.Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday March 8, 2017 16:14
Gateway Ekamai Shopping Center and Rat Hole Market bring back the old feel and charm of a Thai temple fair for all to enjoy here in the heart of Sukhumvit area at the "Temple Fair Full of Love." Shop for vintage clothes and goods, original recipe foods, and chic accessories while enjoy old-fashioned games such as dunk tank girl, a carousel, a giant inflatable house, and a Ferris wheel which offers you the best view of Sukhumvit at night. There is also a special event for those who love music. Lose yourself with concerts from DJ. Spider Monkey of Gancore Club, DJ Numphoo of RCA, and DJ Marc of Khaosan Road. Meet and greet famous celebrities like Chakrit Yamnam, Ray MacDonald, and Attaporn Teemakorn.
