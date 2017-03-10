Sheraton Club Room Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Bangkok--10 Mar--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Elevate your stay by the River of King at Sheraton® Club and Suite of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers. Experience exclusive service and benefits at our Hotel's Club Lounge. Located on Level 27, the Sheraton® Club Lounge features panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River of Kings and presents guests with an exclusive area to enjoy complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails and canapes. Business travelers can also enjoy use of the Sheraton® Club Boardroom for meetings during their stay. A comprehensive set of business and dining facilities make the Sheraton® Club Lounge an ideal space designed to catch up on work and meet colleagues and friends.

Sheraton® Club Guests enjoy a range of benefits including:

• Overnight accommodation in a Club room or suite

• Private check-in and check-out within the Lounge

• Complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails and canapes served in the Lounge

• Complimentary Wi-Fi access throughout the Hotel

• Complimentary use of the Sheraton® Club Boardroom

Rates start from THB 5,750++ per night for a Club Deluxe Riverview Room. Available to book and stay from now until October 31, 2017. A shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call 02 665 3165, e-mail: res172royalorchid@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com, or Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel