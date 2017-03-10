Celebrate Easter with #Free Nights at Samujana

Celebrate Easter with #Free Nights at SamujanaTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday March 10, 2017 10:06
Samujana invites guests to celebrate Easter in style with a special 'Free Nights' promotion throughout April 2017. Family and friends may enjoy the perfect getaway destination on Koh Samui; Samujana offers 25 expansive hillside villas, all with stunning ocean views. With a spacious deck and lounge area in each villa, and lush green lawns dotted throughout the resort, children and adults alike will enjoy an exciting and fun Easter egg hunt to complete the occasion.
Designed with all the modern conveniences, the villas at Samujana are complete with an infinity edge large private pool, a television lounge, a fully equipped kitchen, and en-suite bathrooms. Especially designed for guests to luxuriate in the privacy of the spectacularly sculpted villas, there is dedicated villa host for every stay.
Latest Press Release
