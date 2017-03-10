Celebrate Easter with #Free Nights at Samujana

Bangkok--10 Mar--ชายน์ พีอาร์

Samujana invites guests to celebrate Easter in style with a special 'Free Nights' promotion throughout April 2017. Family and friends may enjoy the perfect getaway destination on Koh Samui; Samujana offers 25 expansive hillside villas, all with stunning ocean views. With a spacious deck and lounge area in each villa, and lush green lawns dotted throughout the resort, children and adults alike will enjoy an exciting and fun Easter egg hunt to complete the occasion.

Designed with all the modern conveniences, the villas at Samujana are complete with an infinity edge large private pool, a television lounge, a fully equipped kitchen, and en-suite bathrooms. Especially designed for guests to luxuriate in the privacy of the spectacularly sculpted villas, there is dedicated villa host for every stay.

'Free Nights at Samujana' Easter special package includes:

• Stay 7 nights and pay 6 nights only, or stay14 nights and pay 12 nights only

• Daily breakfast

• 1-hour massage per adult per stay

• Select either a private Muay Thai boxing session, a yoga session, or a private tennis lesson per adult per stay.

• A Thai cookery class including lunch for the whole family/group

• A poolside BBQ for the family/group

• A full time private chef when staying in a 'Samujana Plus Villa'.

• Roundtrip airport transfers

• Unlimited high speed wireless internet

• Early check-in and late checkout upon availability.

Valid for stays from 1 April 2017 until 30 April 2017. To book this package, please email reservations@samujana.com directly or visit https://www.samujana.com/offers/easter-promotion/.