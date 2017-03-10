Photo Release: Kantary Hills Hotel Chiang Mai Welcomes Thai Superstar

Bangkok--10 Mar--Cape and Kantary Hotels Kantary Hills Hotel, Chiang Mai Reservations Manager, Weradech Lerdnakrob, 'warmly welcomed the famous Thai "Soap Opera" Superstar "Nong" Thana Chatborirak, on his recent stay at Kantary Hills Hotel, Chiang Mai, and also visit Cafe Kantary Kad Farang.

