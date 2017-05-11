Special Promotion: EXTRA 10% OFF At Somewhere Hotel, Koh Sichang

Bangkok--11 May--Cape and Kantary Hotels

Cape & Kantary Hotels, invite you to enjoy special promotions for you and your family. Come and relax during (this rainy day) those rainy days at Somewhere Hotel, Koh Sichang. Relax in a rustic atmosphere in the midst of beautiful nature and experience the luxury of Cape & Kantary Hotels with full facilities, Book direct with us and enjoy an EXTRA 10% OFF on existing promotions and more exclusive benefits when staying longer. Book Online using code SAVE10 on www.somewherehotel.com/save10

Free!! Italian Soda for 2 at The Veranda Restaurant for a consecutive 3-NIGHT STAY.

More details are available from the Cape and Kantary Call Centre by dialling 1627, or by visiting our website atwww.capekantaryhotels.com.