Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort Finance Team Wins Accolade All the Way from Hawaii

Bangkok--11 May--ScottAsia Communications

The finance team at the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort has been recognized for "Exceptional Work by a Team" from Outrigger Enterprises Group. The good news came during the Outrigger Po'okela Excellence in Leadership Awards held in Honolulu in late April. The awards, covering all 37 Outrigger and affiliated properties in six countries, recognised exceptional employees, teams and properties that have made remarkable contributions to the success of Outrigger.

"Our local finance team on site in Bang Tao in Phuket do a terrific job, said Tony Pedroni, the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort General Manager who was in Hawaii for the awards ceremony and the Outrigger global leadership conference. "The finance team's patience, attention to detail and responsive attitude to new challenges have been an indispensible part of our success in Phuket."

The Po'okela Awards are designed for Outrigger Enterprises Group to express appreciation for its team members for their accomplishments, to honour excellence and to celebrate the embodiment of The Outrigger Way.