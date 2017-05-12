Photo Release: THAI Receives New Air Operator Certificate and Dangerous Goods Certificate

Photo Release: THAI Receives New Air Operator Certificate and Dangerous Goods CertificateTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday May 12, 2017 14:22
Mr. Arkhom Termpittiyapaisith (third from left), Minister of Transport, recently presided over a ceremony to present Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) with a new Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Dangerous Goods Certificate, which Mr. Chula Sukmanop (second from left), Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, presented to Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (fourth from left), THAI's Acting President, at Suvarnabhumi A Room, Novotel Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel.
