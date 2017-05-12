ROCK SALT RESTAURANT AT THE NAI HARN PHUKET CELEBRATES FIRST ANNIVERSARY WITH EPICUREAN BIRTHDAY BASH BY THE SEA

Bangkok--12 May--Delivering Asia Communications

Rock Salt, the signature beachside restaurant at Phuket's original luxury resort, THE NAI HARN, celebrated its first birthday on 6 May with an evening of fine wines and culinary delights right next to the sugary sands and lapping waves of Phuket' beast beach

The party started at 4pm with a toast to the restaurant's successful debut year, one marked by tantalising terrace lunches, laid-back cocktail lounging, spectacular sunsets and sophisticated evening dining sessions.

To fuel the evening celebrations, guests enjoyed half price drinks, including chilled glasses of Whispering Angel Rose, a delectable summer tipple from Chateau d'Esclans that was selected as one of the Top 10 rose wines by world-famous wine expert James Suckling at the launch party for Rock Salt in 2016.

While the drinks flowed, DJs mixed mellow beats as the sun went down and complimentary cocktail-hour canapes were served to tempt guests' taste buds, many of whom later indulged in small plate delights from the chef's specially curated taster menu. A spectacular fire show on the beach started the party proper with the music and celebratory atmosphere continuing well into the night.

Rock Salt may have only just turned one, but according to Frank Grassmann, General Manager, THE NAI HARN Phuket, the stylish restaurant had a lot to celebrate. "When we launched Rock Salt a year ago we wanted to make it an iconic sunset cocktail venue, not only for discerning guests staying at the hotel, but also for outside customers from the diverse island community who enjoy memorable experiences."

"The casual, breezy ambiance at Rock Salt works perfectly with the enticing, innovative cocktails and delicious dishes from across the world and the breathtaking setting celebrates the beauty of island," he added.

Rock Salt takes diners on a "culinary journey from the Andaman Sea to the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa", its menus offer a veritable global feast with varied lunch and dinner selections including indulgent oyster platters, perfectly grilled meats and seafood from the charcoal BBQ, authentic wood-fired pizzas, traditional tandoor dishes, Thai favorites and Greek classics. The spectacular seafood platter for two is a signature dish and combines fresh shrimps, tiger prawns, rock lobster with French oysters and local clams. The culinary accomplishments are complemented by one of the island's most impressive wine lists, with more outstanding vintage chosen for the hotel by James Suckling, as well as a cocktail list that includes specially blended creations devised by Salim Khuory, the legendary Head Barman from the American Bar at The Savoy in London.

"The combination of laid back ambience and gourmet excellence at Rock Salt fits well with the understated luxury of THE NAI HARN. As we celebrate our first year we look forward to welcoming lifestyle and food aficionados from around the world to enjoy the rich experiences on offer in our epicurean enclave on the southern tip of Phuket." Grassmann said.

For more information visit http://www.thenaiharn.com or contact +66 7638 0200-10