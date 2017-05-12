akyra THONGLOR BANGKOK BRINGS SMART, DESIGN-DRIVEN STAYS TO THE FASHIONABLE HEARTLAND OF THE THAI CAPITAL

Bangkok--12 May--Delivering Asia Communications

The newest member of the akyra luxury boutique hotel portfolio invites travellers to take a walk on the style side

Upscale boutique hotel akyra Thonglor Bangkok, located on the city's hippest street, Sukhumvit 55, is inviting travellers to experience the chic side of the life in the Thai capital; immersed in designer luxury amid the artsy bar and restaurant culture of fashionable Thonglor district.

An ongoing re-styling project will frame guests decor inspired by the glamorous sophistication of the decadent 1920s aesthetic to ensure that every stay at akyra Thonglor Bangkok will become part of its guests' travel stories; a reflection of the diverse dynamics of a thoroughly modern metropolis.

The look and feel of akyra Thonglor Bangkok has been conceived by the renowned Thai conceptual architecture and interior design team at BEGRAY who applied their creative flair in every element of the hotel's style narrative. Custom-crafted Thai furnishings, blacks and whites with accents of gold; tinted glass dining tables and white marble coffee tables with golden metal legs, as well as unique oversized photos of the hotel's uber-cool surroundings, will all combine to create a richly artistic vibe.

According to Founder and Managing Director of Akaryn Hotel Group, Anchalika Kijkanakorn, "hotel stays have become much more about the atmosphere, experience and ambiance they create. Elegance can be extravagant but understated, luxurious but expressive. This is the energy we have flowing through the design at akyra Thonglor Bangkok and it suits the desires of our guests who come to enjoy the neighbourhood's eclectic and original appeal."

The hotel's 148 smart studios and one- to three-bedroom suites range from a good-sized 37 sqm to an almost palatial 154 sqm. Once completed, all the rooms and suites will offer generous beds, ensuite bathtubs and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out on Bangkok's big-city views. Wooden floors will add warmth, and while the studios have sofa seating and kitchenettes, the suites boast balconies, full kitchens, living and dining areas.

From the breakfast restaurant to the gym and swimming pool, akyra Thonglor Bangkok will reflect the design-conscious lifestyle on offer in the trendy Thonglor community.

akyra Thonglor Bangkok is easily connected to Thonglor BTS/skytrain by simply taking a 10-minute stroll or catching the hotel's free shuttle service. The hotel is also attached to Ei8ht Thonglor, a smart, modern urban lifestyle mall with a choice of fabulous fashion and food outlets and a 24-hour supermarket.

Christian Zunk, General Manager at akyra Thonglor Bangkok believes the appeal of the location adds to its attraction. "Thonglor has a leafy, chilled-out neighbourhood vibe in the daytime, and when the sun goes down an incredible array of hip and happening bars and restaurants comes to life. The international, independent feel and individual style of Thonglor add to its charm as a part of town that every nationality loves to hang out in. Tourists who come here usually want to live here, " he says.