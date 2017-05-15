Brighton Grand Pattaya ready to open in September 2017

Brighton Grand Pattaya ready to open in September 2017Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 16:13
The hotel lobby is spacious, with rock walls to let in the natural light, and cool marble in soft beige and earth colours, with splashes of marine blue from the furnishings. Elsewhere in the public areas, marine and navy blue colouring contrasts against the marble and the cream decor, the overall effect being a charming and relaxing sense of welcome.
Various room types are on offer to serve all types of guest, including family rooms with full facilities. Brighton Grand Suite occupies 70 sqm while Brighton Grand Penthouse Suite, a two-storey duplex connected by a stair, occupies 300 sqm. The latter is located on the 30th floor, and provides the hotel's most private area. This accommodation can comfortably serve 10 persons (six adults and four children), and has an outdoor Jacuzzi on the balcony.
The meeting and function rooms offer a total of 1,200 sqm. There is a 600-sqm ballroom that can hold over 500 guests, and full facilities are available for business meetings, conferences, parties and wedding receptions. Equipment includes internet, email, TV, video, projector and electronic white board, and there is a VIP room. There are also another five medium and small function rooms.
A swimming pool with adjacent restaurant, fitness centre, kids' club, lobby bar, and a luxury yacht club styled restaurant are amongst the facilities, and the hotel has its own car park with space for up to 300 cars.
Latest Press Release
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya, a new 5-star hotel located on Na Klua Road between Na Klua 23 and 25, will open in September 2017. The hotel is under construction on 10 rai of land, and is a 30-storey structure. There are 450 guestrooms, with room space...
With New York and London buzzing from the kick-off of the art auction season, there is still much to discover in the contemporary art scene of Asia Pacific. From patterned motifs resonating through architectural and interior designs, to Korea's Jung Lee...
Tropical luxury reaches THE BEACH in Thailand with sensational suite and villa choices that refine and enhance a simple island escape. Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort's stunning Hillside Pool Villas. For high resolution version, click here. Phi Phi...
More than 200 spots covering the best of Thailand and the Mekong Region are included in a range of pre- and post-event tours to be offered to buyers and media attending the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2017 in Chiang Mai between 14-16 June,...
Global hospitality group introduces its most dedicated team members to the country and culture where the brand was conceived Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has treated 37 employees from all over the world to a trip of a lifetime, introducing them to...