Brighton Grand Pattaya ready to open in September 2017

Bangkok--15 May--Optimal Communications

Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya, a new 5-star hotel located on Na Klua Road between Na Klua 23 and 25, will open in September 2017.

The hotel is under construction on 10 rai of land, and is a 30-storey structure. There are 450 guestrooms, with room space ranging from 33 sqm to 300 sqm.

Over 80 percent of the rooms are sea view, where guests can enjoy views of Pattaya Bay, Bali Hai Pier, Sanctuary of Truth and the city's shoreline.

The design and decoration of the hotel has been undertaken under the concept of "Reflection of the Sea", combining elements of the natural marine environment and the ultra-modern Pattaya City.

The hotel lobby is spacious, with rock walls to let in the natural light, and cool marble in soft beige and earth colours, with splashes of marine blue from the furnishings. Elsewhere in the public areas, marine and navy blue colouring contrasts against the marble and the cream decor, the overall effect being a charming and relaxing sense of welcome.

Various room types are on offer to serve all types of guest, including family rooms with full facilities. Brighton Grand Suite occupies 70 sqm while Brighton Grand Penthouse Suite, a two-storey duplex connected by a stair, occupies 300 sqm. The latter is located on the 30th floor, and provides the hotel's most private area. This accommodation can comfortably serve 10 persons (six adults and four children), and has an outdoor Jacuzzi on the balcony.

The meeting and function rooms offer a total of 1,200 sqm. There is a 600-sqm ballroom that can hold over 500 guests, and full facilities are available for business meetings, conferences, parties and wedding receptions. Equipment includes internet, email, TV, video, projector and electronic white board, and there is a VIP room. There are also another five medium and small function rooms.

A swimming pool with adjacent restaurant, fitness centre, kids' club, lobby bar, and a luxury yacht club styled restaurant are amongst the facilities, and the hotel has its own car park with space for up to 300 cars.