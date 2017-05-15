The Ultimate Breakfast Package Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--15 May--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is offering you the ultimate breakfast deal package with extra benefits at any time and at any grand restaurants of the hotel. Prices of the ultimate breakfast package start at THB 3,400++ for Deluxe Room and available for booking and travelling from now until 31st October 2017.

"Ultimate Breakfast Package" features Deluxe, Premium Deluxe, Deluxe Suite and Club Deluxe room types, which comprises a daily buffet breakfast at Chatuchak Cafe International Restaurant or a set breakfast from any dining venues along the day of the guests' choice, complimentary non-alcoholic minibar drinks, unlimited in-room internet access, 20 percent discount (food only) at all of the hotel's grand restaurants, 30 percent discount on regular spa packages at the hotel's award-winning Spa Cenvaree.

*For reservations, please contact Reservation Department via Tel. +662 541 1234 ext. 4116-19 or Email: reservationcglb@chr.co.th

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is located in the business district of Ladprao, 15 minutes from the city centre and Don Muang Airport, 30 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport, and with easy access to the city by MRT subway and BTS Skytrain networks. The famous Chatuchak Park and Weekend Market is opposite the hotel. The multi-faceted luxury hotel complex incorporates 565 guest rooms including suites and five Club Executive floors, a convention centre with over 10,000 square metres of meeting space, and 25 luxuriously-equipped meeting rooms for a total capacity of up to 3,800 guests. There are seven restaurants and two bars, a fitness centre, a resort-style pool and Spa Cenvaree. The hotel is integral to the Central Plaza shopping mall, one of the largest shopping and lifestyle complexes in the city.