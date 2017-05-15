NEW LOOK PHI PHI ISLAND VILLAGE BEACH RESORT OFFERS LUXURY ISLAND HAVEN WITH SOPHISTICATED SUITES AND POOL VILLAS

Bangkok--15 May--Delivering Asia Communications

Tropical luxury reaches THE BEACH in Thailand with sensational suite and villa choices that refine and enhance a simple island escape.

Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort's stunning Hillside Pool Villas. For high resolution version, click here.

Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort is basking in the beauty of a stunning THB 160 million (USD 4.5 million) refurbishment that firmly places the bungalow, suite and villa resort – and Phi Phi Island itself – on the luxury travel map.

The golden pin drops next to the resort's stunning new Beachfront Junior Suites, which sit pretty by an 800-metre stretch of dazzling private white sand beach. The 14 suites offer guests a generous 79 square metres of private holiday space with balconies looking out over the sparkling blue waters of the Andaman Sea.

For those in search of an even more secluded island experience, Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort boasts 12 breathtaking Hillside Pool Villas, nestled on gentle tropical rainforest slopes with sweeping views of Loh Ba Gao Bay. The villas come with their own 6 x 4 metre private pools and offer 110 sqm of luxurious, romantic accommodation in the heart of Thailand's iconic Phi Phi archipelago.

According to Chao Treenawong, General Manager of Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort, the destination is redefining itself as an upscale island getaway. "Phi Phi has really blossomed since its backpacker days and has even now moved beyond flash-packer status. Whilst the island still retains its unique, remote, young-at-heart identity, our resort appeals to guests who want to combine the simplicity of a beach vacation with the indulgences of luxury experience," he explained.

Luxury extends well beyond the facilities and includes a range of exclusive benefits for suite and hillside villas stays at Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort. The accommodation comes with a dedicated host for the duration of the stay who serves breakfast on the private balcony. Other advantages include priority check-in at the resort's Ocean Lounge, a pillow menu, a one-time complimentary mini-bar and the personalised pleasure of an in-room capsule coffee machine.

When all the beach, ocean and poolside fun builds a healthy appetite, a delicious High Tea is served at the suites and villas from 3-5 pm each day. A wonderfully relaxing whirlpool bath is also prepared in the evening with a choice of soothing bath crystals and blended oils to luxuriate and totally unwind.

Turndown becomes a part of the exclusive Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort experience too, with drinks and treats served nightly. Asian-scented aroma reed diffusers permeate the evening air with four floral and fresh zesty perfumes to choose from. The fragrance of the Thai island paradise beckons peaceful slumber and creates a truly unique guest experience.

The extensive upscale options at Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort extend beyond the suites and villas with a new-look, all-day-dining restaurant, Api, offering an extensive range of Asian and International buffet choices. Freshly brewed coffees and tempting cakes are served outdoors with a sea breeze at Bean/Co, and as the sun sets, a new menu at The Beach House Grill & Chill offers succulent grilled seafood and prime imported meats with a side order of live entertainment. For those that crave authentic Thai flavours, the resort's renowned Ruan Thai Restaurant serves traditional cuisine in a beautiful Thai house.

"All the new facilities and services add to the refined experience we now offer guests at Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort. They are carefully designed to complement the elegant luxury in our rooms, suites and villas," added Khun Chao.