Movenpick Hotels Resorts treats Employees of the Year to a Swiss adventure in recognition of their hard work

The five-day guided Swiss adventure, which took place this May and rewarded 'Employees of the Year' from Mövenpick's international portfolio of hotels, saw the group's top talent visit many leading attractions including the Swiss mountains, the famous 'Cailler' chocolate factory, the cities of Luzern and Zurich and of course, the Mövenpick headquarters in Baar.
With some members of this elite group hailing from much hotter climes including Thailand, Sri Lanka, Jordan and United Arab Emirates, and not having travelled to Europe before, there was the added thrill of witnessing Alpine snow for the very first time.
The prestigious 'Employee of the Year' event ended on a high note with a gala dinner at Mövenpick Hotel Regensdorf, hosted by Craig Cochrane, the company's Senior VP Human Resources and his team, who thanked employees for their dedication and commitment.
"We hope this trip has provided you with insight into the birthplace of our brand and the culture on which it was founded. You have inspired us with your loyalty and pursuit of excellence and we hope your visit to Switzerland has inspired you too."
Each year every hotel across the group's global portfolio selects its top employee to attend the five-day trip to Switzerland – a reward designed to incentivise its staff around the world and immerse them in Mövenpick's company culture, which is people driven, customer centric and focused on creating 'Natural Enjoyment' for guests and partners.
"We hope their trip to Switzerland, the home of hospitality and our brand, reinforces the message that they are valued members of the Mövenpick family, built on mutual respect, recognition and enduring relationships," he said.
