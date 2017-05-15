Movenpick Hotels Resorts treats Employees of the Year to a Swiss adventure in recognition of their hard work

Bangkok--15 May--Delivering Asia Communications

Global hospitality group introduces its most dedicated team members to the country and culture where the brand was conceived

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has treated 37 employees from all over the world to a trip of a lifetime, introducing them to Switzerland, the country where the successful global hospitality brand was born.

The five-day guided Swiss adventure, which took place this May and rewarded 'Employees of the Year' from Mövenpick's international portfolio of hotels, saw the group's top talent visit many leading attractions including the Swiss mountains, the famous 'Cailler' chocolate factory, the cities of Luzern and Zurich and of course, the Mövenpick headquarters in Baar.

With some members of this elite group hailing from much hotter climes including Thailand, Sri Lanka, Jordan and United Arab Emirates, and not having travelled to Europe before, there was the added thrill of witnessing Alpine snow for the very first time.

The trip also provided the group with true insight into Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts' Swiss origins and values, which remain core to the brand's ongoing success as it expands its global footprint.

The prestigious 'Employee of the Year' event ended on a high note with a gala dinner at Mövenpick Hotel Regensdorf, hosted by Craig Cochrane, the company's Senior VP Human Resources and his team, who thanked employees for their dedication and commitment.

"It is your hard work that brings the Mövenpick brand to life, showing our guests across the world the essence of true hospitality and our inherent 'Swissness'," he said.

"We hope this trip has provided you with insight into the birthplace of our brand and the culture on which it was founded. You have inspired us with your loyalty and pursuit of excellence and we hope your visit to Switzerland has inspired you too."

Mövenpick's 'Employee of the Year' initiative was established in 2005 in recognition of the excellent work demonstrated by non-executive staff.

Each year every hotel across the group's global portfolio selects its top employee to attend the five-day trip to Switzerland – a reward designed to incentivise its staff around the world and immerse them in Mövenpick's company culture, which is people driven, customer centric and focused on creating 'Natural Enjoyment' for guests and partners.

To qualify as an 'Employee of the Year', team members must demonstrate Mövenpick's core values and an understanding of this culture, explained Cochrane.

"We hope their trip to Switzerland, the home of hospitality and our brand, reinforces the message that they are valued members of the Mövenpick family, built on mutual respect, recognition and enduring relationships," he said.

"Our Employees of the Year return to their hotels as even greater brand ambassadors, reinforcing to other team members our Swiss origins and values to which we always remain true."