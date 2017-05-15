Spectacular Tours at TTM+2017 to explore Thai, Mekong Region culture, cuisine, heritage

Bangkok--15 May--TAT Inter PR Division

More than 200 spots covering the best of Thailand and the Mekong Region are included in a range of pre- and post-event tours to be offered to buyers and media attending the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2017 in Chiang Mai between 14-16 June, 2017.

From the Royal Projects set up by the Thai Royal Family to wean northern hill tribes off opium to the 1st Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to an amazing range of restaurants, temples, attractions, palaces and museums, delegates will enjoy the best of Thailand as well as parts of neighbouring Myanmar and Lao PDR.

Chiang Mai

While most of the tours will cover Northern Thailand, the selection has also been broadened to include the coastal resorts of Pattaya, Chumphon and Ranong. A choice of six complimentary pre-tours will be organised on 13 June, before the TTM+ begins, and seven post-tours ranging in duration from three to six nights starting after the event on 17 June, 2017.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor said, "The TTM+ is our signature travel event and it is important that we use it to showcase the best of Thailand, especially North Thailand and its growing linkages with the neighbouring countries of the Greater Mekong Subregion.

"This is the second consecutive year that we are holding the TTM+ in Chiang Mai, and the response has been exceptionally good. We are confident that the spectacular range of tourism products, facilities and attractions will appeal to the buyers and media, and help enhance the appeal of North Thailand and the Mekong countries."

Here is the full list of tours:

Six complimentary half day pre-tours on 13 June, 2017:

1) Follow the King's Footsteps; Exploring Royal Agricultural Station Inthanon, trek through vegetable plantations in valleys, and learn how hill tribes can live their life in harmony with nature.

2) Chiang Mai Night Food Tour; Hop on Chiang Mai's local bus to search for local delicacies available after dark.

3) Spirit of Lanna Craftsmanship; Witness the true spirit of craftsmanship in Chiang Mai's teak carving communities at Ban Kiw Lae Noi, Ban Thawai handicraft road and Ban Thip Mani's stunning museum.

4) Care for Elephants; Get to know one of the loveliest creatures on Earth and how to take care of retired elephants at their retirement home. Leave for the Thai Elephant Care Centre.

5) Welcome to the Thai Kitchen; Learn to choose ingredients, cook and enjoy authentic Thai dishes in a great atmosphere of Thai countryside. Visit the Asia Scenic Thai Cooking School which is situated right amidst rice paddies.

6) Life in the Slow Lane; Get a glimpse of easy life, organic living and art through an indigo dyeing workshop in a Mon community, Meena rice-based restaurant.

Seven post-tours starting on 17 June:

Nong Khai

Lampang

Ubon Ratchathani

1) Back to Nature and UNESCO Destinations; Chiang Mai – Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani – Pakse – Ubon Ratchathani – Bangkok / (6 days, 5 nights) 500 USD/person.

2) Discover the Serenity of Chiang Rai; Chiang Mai – Chiang Rai – Bangkok / (5 days, 4 nights) 300 USD/person.

3) Family Fun; Si Chang Island – Pattaya / (4 days, 3 nights) 250 USD/person.

4) The Charm of Two Coasts in Thailand; Chumphon – Ranong (5 days, 4 nights) 350 USD/person.

Ranong

Chumphon

5) The Old Capitals of Two Countries (Thailand-Myanmar); Chiang Mai – Lampang – Sukhothai – Bangkok – Yangon – Bago – Thanlyin -Yangon -Bangkok / (6 days, 5 nights) 500 USD/person.

Sri Chum Temple in Sukhothai Historical Park, Sukhothai

Mahathat Temple is located in Ayutthaya Historical Park, Ayutthaya

6) The Story of Rice; Nakhon Pathom – Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya / (4 days, 3 nights) 250 USD/person.

7) The Variety of Isan; Chiang Mai – Udon Thani – Nong Khai- Khon Kaen – Bangkok / (5 days, 4 nights) 350 USD/person.