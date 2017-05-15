Spectacular Tours at TTM+2017 to explore Thai, Mekong Region culture, cuisine, heritage

Spectacular Tours at TTM+2017 to explore Thai, Mekong Region culture, cuisine, heritageTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 14:05
More than 200 spots covering the best of Thailand and the Mekong Region are included in a range of pre- and post-event tours to be offered to buyers and media attending the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2017 in Chiang Mai between 14-16 June, 2017.
From the Royal Projects set up by the Thai Royal Family to wean northern hill tribes off opium to the 1st Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to an amazing range of restaurants, temples, attractions, palaces and museums, delegates will enjoy the best of Thailand as well as parts of neighbouring Myanmar and Lao PDR.
While most of the tours will cover Northern Thailand, the selection has also been broadened to include the coastal resorts of Pattaya, Chumphon and Ranong. A choice of six complimentary pre-tours will be organised on 13 June, before the TTM+ begins, and seven post-tours ranging in duration from three to six nights starting after the event on 17 June, 2017.
Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor said, "The TTM+ is our signature travel event and it is important that we use it to showcase the best of Thailand, especially North Thailand and its growing linkages with the neighbouring countries of the Greater Mekong Subregion.
"This is the second consecutive year that we are holding the TTM+ in Chiang Mai, and the response has been exceptionally good. We are confident that the spectacular range of tourism products, facilities and attractions will appeal to the buyers and media, and help enhance the appeal of North Thailand and the Mekong countries."
5) Welcome to the Thai Kitchen; Learn to choose ingredients, cook and enjoy authentic Thai dishes in a great atmosphere of Thai countryside. Visit the Asia Scenic Thai Cooking School which is situated right amidst rice paddies.
5) The Old Capitals of Two Countries (Thailand-Myanmar); Chiang Mai – Lampang – Sukhothai – Bangkok – Yangon – Bago – Thanlyin -Yangon -Bangkok / (6 days, 5 nights) 500 USD/person.
