Explore Asias top contemporary art with Airbnb

With New York and London buzzing from the kick-off of the art auction season, there is still much to discover in the contemporary art scene of Asia Pacific. From patterned motifs resonating through architectural and interior designs, to Korea's Jung Lee and Thailand's Alex Face's installations imbued with graffiti, light and graphics, the region is fast becoming a hotbed for artists to bring their visions to life.
Immerse yourself today in the flourishing local scene which is fast becoming a contemporary art heavyweight. Airbnb compiles some of the most impressive and avant-garde art spaces from across the region – from Beijing and Melbourne to Jakarta, Mumbai and Auckland – as well as some of the most stylish and conveniently-located Airbnb listings in each city.
Bangkok never tires and is one the the world's largest design hubs. As a city that is also bursting with culture, the symbiotic relationship between the thirst for both modernity and age old traditions are imbued into its art scene.
Start your day Bangkok's Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), which was established with the ambition of combining Thai traditional art with contemporary modern art, and combines works of several popular traditional Thai artists as well as contemporary artists.
Beijing is one of the many cities in China to experience contempo Chinese art -- 798 Art Zone, or Dashanzi Art District, is a must-see area. Located at the heart the Chaoyang District that houses a thriving artistic community, 798 Art Zone gathers art galleries, studios, publication houses and design agencies – definitely one not to miss if you're in Beijing.
Head down to Mumbai and check out Kala Ghoda, home to Mumbai's biggest annual art festival. Stay at host Farhad's listing – the epitome of minimalist chic – and allow him to share his expertise on the burgeoning art scene in Mumbai. As an art director and owner a Kalaghoda Cafe, a popular cafe at the heart of the art district, you'll have your very own in-house expert.
An ever-changing public art exhibition of life sized 3D cows, Moooving Art in Shepparton, VIC, features over 90 fibreglass cows scattered throughout Shepparton and surrounding towns in public gardens, playgrounds and businesses and are full of colour, spunk and personality. See how many you can spot from your Airbnb listing!
Initiated in 2004, the Domain Sculpture Walk now displays eight large works from leading New Zealand artists. Put yourself up at one of these listings to find a cosy space to relax in after admiring the displays.
A creative space within a shopping gallery, Publika is another backdrop for new artists' exhibitions and installations, as well as for local musicians to hold their gigs. Boasting several separate art spaces within the shopping gallery, Publika is at the forefront of integrating contemporary art into Malaysia's public sphere, helping it become more accessible to all.
Housing several art galleries, Kemang seeks to promote the nation's unique art scene both to locals and tourists. ARTsphere Gallery, widely considered as a hub for artists and enthusiasts alike, focuses on contemporary art from up and coming young local artists. Providing a platform for local talent to showcase their displays, ARTsphere Gallery is actively looking to grow and develop the Indonesian art scene.
