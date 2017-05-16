ITS TIME FOR A MID-YEAR TREAT, SAVE UP TO 30% WHEN YOU BOOK STAY AT ANY ASCOTT PROPERTIES IN THAILAND

ITS TIME FOR A MID-YEAR TREAT, SAVE UP TO 30% WHEN YOU BOOK STAY AT ANY ASCOTT PROPERTIES IN THAILANDTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday May 16, 2017 17:09
Treat yourself with a mid-year break in Thailand and save up to 30% with our Mid-Year special deal when you stay at any of Ascott's serviced residences. Book your stay directly on our website to take advantage of this special offer. Promotion is valid for stay from 1 June 2017 – 31 August 2017.
Ideal for both business and leisure travellers, all properties in Thailand are located in prime business, entertainment and shopping districts of the city. With modern facilities, intuitive technology combined with exceptional personalised services, Ascott's properties ensure our guests a comfortable and enjoyable stay.
