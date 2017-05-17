Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin Launches golf packages for all golf lovers

Bangkok--17 May--Centara Hotels & Resorts

Enjoy a luxurious golf getaway at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin with fantastic savings on three special golf packages. A 3-night package consisting of accommodation, 2 rounds at Banyan and Black Mountain golf clubs is offered at 17,700 Baht, while a 7-night package featuring 4 rounds of golfing at participating golf courses is available at 38,500 Baht. For those with some more time on their hands, the resort also offers a 10-night golf package with 6 rounds of golfing at 46,200 Baht. Prices are nett and all three packages include a comfortable stay in an elegant design of colonial-style deluxe room, daily breakfasts and round trip shuttle service between the resort and golf courses. In partnership with Hua Hin's leading golf courses, these special packages offer rounds at Banyan Golf Club, Springfield Royal Country Club, Sea Pine Golf Resort and Black Mountain Golf Club. These promotions are valid from May, 2017 until April 30th, 2018.

David Martens, General Manager of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin remarked: "Hua Hin is an eminent destination in Thailand for golfers around the world. With the city's prime location along white sandy beaches and world-class golfing facilities just a 3 hour drive from the capital of Bangkok, we are proud to present these special golf packages for travellers who seek a memorable golfing holiday set in picturesque views of Hua Hin's fine golf courses. While at leisure, guests can enjoy our resort's first class Thai hospitality, high quality cuisines at all of our four restaurants, as well as superb resort facilities overlooking one of the country's most well-maintained manicured garden. Located within walking distance to many city's attractions, local markets, shops, boutiques, restaurants and entertainment, we would like travellers to think of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin as the unmatched venue for a perfect golfing holiday in Hua Hin."

Originally known as the "Railway Hotel", the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin first opened in the early 1920s, just as the cozy fishing village of Hua Hin was being discovered by the world via the opening of a new railway line to Malaysia. What was to become over time, Thailand's most refined beach resort was fortuitously graced by the newly-built Railway Hotel, which was designed to classic colonial lines. Now considerately restored and expanded to include all of the recreational and guest facilities that travelers expect from a beach resort, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas remains one of the 'grand old hotels' of the East. Set facing Hua Hin's famously wide breezy beach front, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas is still skirted by an expanse of gardens, an important part of its atmosphere of dignity and serenity, but the resort is also located conveniently to the town centre.

For more information and booking, please contact (+66) 3251 2121 to 38 or Email: chbr@chr.co.th