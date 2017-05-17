RENAISSANCE BANGKOK CELEBRATES THE BRANDS SIXTH GLOBAL DAY OF DISCOVERY.

Bangkok--17 May--Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, as part of Marriott International, Inc., announced its sixth annual Global Day of Discovery to be held on Wednesday, May 17th 2017 together with other 160 Renaissance hotels around the world.

Created to encourage business travelers to experience their "5 to 9" with as much vigor as they approach their "9 to 5", Global Day of Discovery will spotlight hidden gems around the globe that give neighborhoods their soul: from underground art scenes to exotic local cuisines.

Open to global guests and local residents, Global Day of Discovery at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel is set to spotlight 'Muay Thai', the cultural martial art of Thailand, highlighting myths and characteristics of this legendary sport dating back thousands of years that exist up till today. The Renaissance Bangkok will showcase The Epic Journey of Muay Thai, a live performance that will chronicle the rich history of this cultural heritage, alongside many other exhilarating activities that will allow guests to further discover the mesmerizing Thai culture, adding the bustling vibe to Bangkok.

Get dressed and ready for one of the city's most exciting moments as Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel will create a locally-inspired immersive event– with more glamour and less turbulence – complete with an imaginative play.

