V VILLAS HUA HIN, MGALLERY BY SOFITEL, IS DELIGHTED TO BE THE FIRST LUXURY RESORT IN HUA HIN, THAILAND, TO OFFER FULL HANDY SERVICE!

กรุงเทพฯ--17 พ.ค.--V Villas Hua Hin, MGallery by Sofitel

V Villas Hua Hin, MGallery by Sofitel, represented by Mr. Chainarong Pipitweeranund (3rd from right), the resort's Resident Manager, together with Mr. Patrick Bhulsuk (3rd from left), Director of Sales from handy Thailand, are pleased to announce V Villas Hua Hin, MGallery by Sofitel as the first luxury resort in Hua Hin, Thailand, to start using the full services of handy in the resort.

Much more than just a smartphone, the handy device is preloaded with destination-specific features that ensure a superior guest experience and interactive travel solutions for guests and tourists to Hua Hin. handy will keep guests connected, informed and entertained 24 hours a day, both while relaxing at the resort as well as when they are out and about exploring the sights of lovely Hua Hin.

The convenient and complimentary "handy" will be provided to every villa.

"The handy smartphone started as a bold idea to solve a travel problem but is now completely reshaping the tourism landscape," says Terence Kwok, Founder and CEO of Tink Labs. "handy, with its free mobile connectivity and indispensable city guide, is now the must-have amenity for all international travelers."

handy also offers unlimited local and international calls to ten destinations including Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. Unlimited 3G data connectivity comes with a WiFi tethering capability to other mobile devices, such as laptops and tablets, and it also has pre-installed popular social media apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. handy makes it easy to stay connected with friends, family or work while enjoying a carefree holiday in Thailand.

"handy's partnership with V Villas Hua Hin, MGallery by Sofitel marks a tremendous leap forward in establishing our global presence and is testament to the importance of complete mobile connectivity in today's tourism," Mr. Kwok added. "Our services will be an extremely valuable asset for expanding the hospitality footprint of V Villas Hua Hin, MGallery by Sofitel."

Furthermore, guests of V Villas Hua Hin, MGallery by Sofitel, can rest assured that the browsing history of their handy, all personal information as well as any additional apps that may have been installed will be removed when the device is reset upon check-out. There is always a fresh handy waiting for guests and a luxurious world of comforts waiting at V Villas Hua Hin, MGallery by Sofitel.