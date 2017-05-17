Photo Release: THAI Joins Star Alliance 20th Anniversary Celebration

Bangkok--17 May--Thai Airways International

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, is proud to join in celebrating 20 years of "Connecting People and Cultures" in Frankfurt, Germany, the place of its birth. Mr. Teerapol Chotichanapibal (Second from right), THAI Advisor, Office of the President, is seen together with Mr. Jeffrey Goh (Second from left), CEO of Star Alliance, and Mr. Krittaphon Chantalitanon (First from left), THAI Vice President, Alliances and Commercial Strategy Department, at the Gala Dinner celebration at Kempinski Hotel Frankfurt Gravenbruch.

Star Alliance was established on 14 May 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. The Alliance enters its third decade with a strong and comprehensive network serving over 18,400 daily flights to 1,300 destinations in 191 countries.