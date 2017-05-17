Photo Release: THAI Joins Star Alliance 20th Anniversary Celebration

Photo Release: THAI Joins Star Alliance 20th Anniversary CelebrationTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday May 17, 2017 12:21
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, is proud to join in celebrating 20 years of "Connecting People and Cultures" in Frankfurt, Germany, the place of its birth. Mr. Teerapol Chotichanapibal (Second from right), THAI Advisor, Office of the President, is seen together with Mr. Jeffrey Goh (Second from left), CEO of Star Alliance, and Mr. Krittaphon Chantalitanon (First from left), THAI Vice President, Alliances and Commercial Strategy Department, at the Gala Dinner celebration at Kempinski Hotel Frankfurt Gravenbruch.
Star Alliance was established on 14 May 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. The Alliance enters its third decade with a strong and comprehensive network serving over 18,400 daily flights to 1,300 destinations in 191 countries.
Latest Press Release
V Villas Hua Hin, MGallery by Sofitel, represented by Mr. Chainarong Pipitweeranund (3rd from right), the resort's Resident Manager, together with Mr. Patrick Bhulsuk (3rd from left), Director of Sales from handy Thailand, are pleased to announce V...
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, is proud to join in celebrating 20 years of "Connecting People and Cultures" in Frankfurt, Germany, the place of its birth. Mr. Teerapol...
Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, as part of Marriott International, Inc., announced its sixth annual Global Day of Discovery to be held on Wednesday, May 17th 2017 together with other 160 Renaissance hotels around the world. Created to encourage...
Treat yourself with a mid-year break in Thailand and save up to 30% with our Mid-Year special deal when you stay at any of Ascott's serviced residences. Book your stay directly on our website to take advantage of this special offer. Promotion is valid...
Leading global business aviation company Deer Jet, presented the world's first 787 'Dream Jet', with its Middle East debut, making a stopover today at Doha International Airport. The Doha showcase is part of the series of exhibitions across the globe...