Best Deals for Samui Regatta 2017: Discover Tropical Island Paradise with Amari and OZO Samui

Best Deals for Samui Regatta 2017: Discover Tropical Island Paradise with Amari and OZO SamuiTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday May 17, 2017 17:28
Amari Koh Samui and OZO Chaweng Samui are proud to welcome back all the boat owners, sailors and island travellers from across Asia and around the world for the Koh Samui Regatta 2017, which is scheduled for 20–27 May.
Receive a 15% discount from the best rate available when booking a minimum of two nights' stay via www.amari.com/koh-samui with the promo code, FB20PCT. Price starts at 3,920 THB++ (US$109)/room/night including breakfast.
Receive a 20% discount from the best rate available when booking a minimum of two nights' stay via www.ozohotels.com/chaweng-samui with promo code, FB25PCT. Price starts at 2,640 THB++ (US$73) /room/night including breakfast.
For Amari and OZO's guests who wish to get a taste of the action on the catamaran yacht, daily complimentary offers will be available at the front desk during 21–26 May 2017 (first come, first serve). Otherwise, the ticket is priced at 800 THB per person. Food and drinks can be purchased on board.
Latest Press Release
Amari Koh Samui and OZO Chaweng Samui are proud to welcome back all the boat owners, sailors and island travellers from across Asia and around the world for the Koh Samui Regatta 2017, which is scheduled for 20–27 May. As part of the recommended...
To celebrate 20 years of connecting people and cultures, Star Alliance and its 28 member carriers today announced the launch of a worldwide competition whereby customers can share their favourite cultural experiences with other travellers for a chance to...
Enjoy a luxurious golf getaway at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin with fantastic savings on three special golf packages. A 3-night package consisting of accommodation, 2 rounds at Banyan and Black Mountain golf clubs is offered at 17,700...
ONYX Hospitality Group, one of the region's leading hotel management companies, has launched its brand-new Amari Johor Bahru in Malaysia's southern gateway city. The 242-room Amari Johor Bahru, located in the heart of the city, is ONYX Hospitality...
Star Alliance returned to Frankfurt, the place of its birth, to celebrate 20 years of "Connecting People and Cultures". For the next decade, the Alliance announced a strategy of harnessing digital technology to further enhance the travel experience of...