Best Deals for Samui Regatta 2017: Discover Tropical Island Paradise with Amari and OZO Samui

Amari Koh Samui and OZO Chaweng Samui are proud to welcome back all the boat owners, sailors and island travellers from across Asia and around the world for the Koh Samui Regatta 2017, which is scheduled for 20–27 May.

As part of the recommended accommodations and as a co-sponsor of the event, the hotel offers all racers and island travellers the best rates available for discovering the tropical island paradise of Koh Samui.
Amari Koh Samui

Receive a 15% discount from the best rate available when booking a minimum of two nights' stay via www.amari.com/koh-samui with the promo code, FB20PCT. Price starts at 3,920 THB++ (US$109)/room/night including breakfast.

OZO Chaweng Samui:

Receive a 20% discount from the best rate available when booking a minimum of two nights' stay via www.ozohotels.com/chaweng-samui with promo code, FB25PCT. Price starts at 2,640 THB++ (US$73) /room/night including breakfast.

Special for Regatta! 500 THB credit for a 60-minute spa treatment at Breeze Spa, Koh Samui branch, when booking in advance using the number on your Regatta entrance badge.

For Amari and OZO's guests who wish to get a taste of the action on the catamaran yacht, daily complimentary offers will be available at the front desk during 21–26 May 2017 (first come, first serve). Otherwise, the ticket is priced at 800 THB per person. Food and drinks can be purchased on board.

For more information, please call the Reservations Department at +66 (0) 77 915 200 or email reservations.kohsamui@amari.com.

