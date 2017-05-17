ONYX HOSPITALITY GROUP ENTERS MALAYSIA WITH AMARI JOHOR BAHRU - Opening marks the first of several new hotels planned for Malaysia

Bangkok--17 May--ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, one of the region's leading hotel management companies, has launched its brand-new Amari Johor Bahru in Malaysia's southern gateway city. The 242-room Amari Johor Bahru, located in the heart of the city, is ONYX Hospitality Group's first foray into the Malaysian market.

The new city centre hotel is surrounded by the Persada Convention Centre, Komtar JBCC and City Square shopping malls, a short walk to JB Sentral and the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, and the upcoming Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system which will link Johor Bahru and Singapore. Amari Johor Bahru is only a 30-minute drive from Senai International Airport, around an 80-minute drive from Singapore's Changi Airport and is also offers close proximity to the heritage district, museums, cafes, traditional bakeries and various local restaurants.

Originally from Thailand and expanding across Asia, Amari has a rich and long-standing heritage. It celebrates the colours and rhythms of modern Asia with each hotel highlighting the textures and flavours of its unique setting through architecture, design, cuisine and service.

Guest rooms at this property are appointed with highlights such as spa-inspired bathrooms, dual-frontage wardrobes, generous storage for shopping finds and ergonomic work stations. To complement a wide variety of room and suite configurations, the hotel also offers six unique Deluxe Pool Access rooms with private terraces, a first for any downtown Johor Bahru hotel. Standard in-room features and amenities include complimentary internet and Wi-Fi, interactive TV, USB connection and international power panels and a minibar with coffee/tea making facilities.

The hotel lobby, located on the 6th floor, offers a warm and friendly welcome and serves as the first chapter of the Amari Johor Bahru guest experience. It also serves as a social hub where guests can access other hotel features including Breeze Spa which offers a wide range of treatments including the signature mood-based scrubs and massages, Thai therapeutic experiences, body treatments, facial and salon services.

Amaya Food Gallery is a market-style all-day restaurant and the setting incorporates influences from the architecture and food market culture of different Asian countries, while the extensive menu features a variety of well-loved dishes from Chinese, Indian, Malay, Thai and international cuisines. There is an Amaya Cafe where guests are invited to sit back while enjoying a wide selection of beverages, cakes and pastries. For those choosing to relax pool-side there is Dip Bar, (8th floor) surrounded by the lush tropical gardens, it is Amari's outdoor pool bar for a pre-spa treat, post-workout snack or outdoor refreshment.

In addition, Amari Johor Bahru has a ballroom which can be divided to two smaller function rooms and a pre-function foyer, all equipped with the latest audio visual technology, video conferencing capability and high–speed internet access. Other venue options include an outdoor terrace which is ideal for cocktail receptions for up to 600 people or sit down dinners for up to 200 people. The Amari Johor Bahru weddings team has expertise in arranging traditional Malay, Chinese, Western and Indian weddings, and offers a range of packages to suit varying requirements.

In keeping with Amari's commitment towards facilitating shared experiences, the lobby floor also offers thoughtfully designed space for meetings, relaxation, dining or working including The Library, Idea Room and a generous lounge area. Guests are also encouraged to approach our warm and friendly Amari Hosts for assistance on how to make the best of their stay in Johor Bahru.

For more information and reservations, please visit http://www.amari.com/johor-bahru