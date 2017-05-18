Emirates offers up to 8,000 baht discounts on Business Class fares

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday May 18, 2017 13:25
Bangkok--18 May--Spark Communications

Emirates is offering up to 8,000 baht discounts on Business Class fares, and with complimentary access to the recently-opened Emirates Airport Lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport, it's never been a better time for travelers from Thailand to fly Business Class.

Special fares include 96,165 baht to London, 104,245 baht to Milan, 145,715 baht to New York, as well as other incredible deals across Emirates' global network of destinations.
The special discounts on Business Class fares are inclusive of all taxes and surcharges and available on bookings made from May 15 – June 4 on outbound travel dates until December 15.

All Emirates First Class and Business Class passengers can now also enjoy the bigger and better Emirates Airport Lounge, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable journey from the moment they start their travel, to the moment they arrive at their destination.

Business Class travelers fly onboard the double-deck Airbus A380, where they can socialize and sample canapes and cocktails at the popular Onboard Lounge, and enjoy Emirates' award-winning inflight entertainment, ice, which has more than 2,500 channels and free Wi-Fi.

Emirates operates seven flights per day from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Dubai International Airport, six of which are via the iconic Emirates Airbus A380 and one flight via Boeing 777.
Airfares are all inclusive of airport taxes and surcharge. Fares may vary slightly depending on exchange rate fluctuations. Terms and conditions apply.

