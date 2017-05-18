Emirates offers up to 8,000 baht discounts on Business Class fares

Emirates offers up to 8,000 baht discounts on Business Class faresTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday May 18, 2017 13:25
Emirates is offering up to 8,000 baht discounts on Business Class fares, and with complimentary access to the recently-opened Emirates Airport Lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport, it's never been a better time for travelers from Thailand to fly Business Class.
All Emirates First Class and Business Class passengers can now also enjoy the bigger and better Emirates Airport Lounge, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable journey from the moment they start their travel, to the moment they arrive at their destination.
Business Class travelers fly onboard the double-deck Airbus A380, where they can socialize and sample canapes and cocktails at the popular Onboard Lounge, and enjoy Emirates' award-winning inflight entertainment, ice, which has more than 2,500 channels and free Wi-Fi.
