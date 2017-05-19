TAT Newsroom Blogger 2017 contest launches with walking tour of historical Bangkok

Bangkok--19 May--TAT Inter PR Division

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today officially launched its second TAT Newsroom Blogger Campaign. To promote the campaign's theme, "Uniquely Local, Uniquely Thai," a group of international bloggers and journalists were invited on a specially-tailored "Exploring Bangkok's Hidden Riverside Heritage" walking tour to take in the sights, sounds and local characters of Charoen Krung.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasron, TAT Governor said, "In its second year, this TAT Newsroom Blogger Campaign is about the uniquely Thai local experiences, so a walking tour of Charoen Krung is a perfect introduction. Bangkok's riverside boasts amazing historic venues, religious sites and long-standing local communities that make the area unique. It's the discovery of such places that makes visits to Thailand so memorable and special. We hope that everyone on this walking tour got a real flavour of the campaign and that word spreads in the blogging community."

The "Exploring Bangkok's Hidden Riverside Heritage" walking tour offers the chance to explore some of the unique buildings and communities that make up this historic part of Bangkok. The route of the walk takes in the well-known East Asiatic Company Building, which was built in 1901 as the office of the Dutch East Asiatic Building and has since become a riverside landmark. The tour also visits the Assumption Cathedral, built for the local French community in 1910 and which has a rich rococo interior, and the O P Place, known for being Bangkok's first ever shopping mall.

Also included on the tour is the Old Customs House, built in 1880 and a wonderful example of colonial style architecture, and the Haroon Mosque, which dates from 1901 and boasts some rich wooden carved decorations. As well as tours of the historic buildings, there are opportunities to sample snacks unique to the area and meet some of the locals from nearby communities. For an ideal ending, tourists and travellers can conclude the walk at the Mango Tree Restaurant on Charoen Krung 36, which occupies one of the best-preserved traditional houses in the area.

Mr. Yuthasak added, "The walking tour is a perfect introduction to the TAT Newsroom Blogger Campaign 2017 as we really want to inspire bloggers and travellers to explore all areas of the kingdom. At TAT, we feel that the most memorable experiences are the ones that touch your heart, so we hope this tour of Bangkok's Hidden Riverside Heritage will encourage bloggers to share their uniquely local, unique Thai tales and to spread word about this exciting Blogger Campaign."