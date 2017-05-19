COMPASS HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF NEW BEACHFRONT LUXURY LANDMARK ANANDA HUA HIN RESORT AND SPA

Bangkok--19 May--Delivering Asia Communications

On May 16, an elegant new luxury hotel was officially launched for business and leisure travellers to Thailand's royal beach destination of Hua Hin. Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa raises the bar on oceanfront exclusivity with a stunning collection of private pool villas, a medley of spacious suites, and a wide variety of room types to suit a range of travel and vacation needs.

Located on a long stretch of sublime sandy shoreline about 15 minutes outside Hua Hin Town, the 196-room resort sits within expansive landscaped tropical grounds that extend from Petkasem Road down to the shores of the Gulf of Siam. The property is an impressive addition to part of the Thai coast that has fast established itself as the upscale quarter of this bustling domestic and international tourist destination.

Ananda is a new high-end brand under Compass Hospitality and marks the management company's 42nd property across its operating markets in Thailand, Malaysia and the UK. Mr. Numa Bertrand, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Operations at Compass Hospitality said, "We are very proud to enter the luxury segment in Thailand and we firmly believe that Ananda will set new standards in high-end hospitality in every destination we operate. The brand is informal but sophisticated. We are not restricted by brand rules and regulations so we can focus on providing an exceptional, personalised guest experience."

With veteran hotelier Nigel Tovey taking the helm as general manager, the team at Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa is well trained to provide the highest possible standards of service to complement the property's extensive luxury facilities. Mr. Tovey said, "Ananda Hua Hin is the perfect addition to this fast evolving destination and part of the renaissance in an area that was one of the first holiday locations for wealthy Thai families some 30 years ago. The resort sits right next to the most beautiful, natural and peaceful part of the coast and provides the ideal setting for an unforgettable stay."

Ananda Hua Hin Resort and Spa is sensitively divided into three distinct but connected areas. Adding to the appeal of the accommodation, four top quality food and beverage outlets are sprinkled through the grounds. Meanwhile, the sophisticated spa boasts an extensive choice of beneficial treatments administered by expert therapists using a range of health-giving natural products. There's also a dedicated family area and Submarine Kids Club easily accessed from the expansive main swimming pool.

Another major highlight is Hua Hin's largest ballroom which offers an impressive 900 square metres of flexible function space, including a range of customisable floor plans, state-of-the-art audio-visual capabilities and inspired menus catering to weddings, as well as domestic and regional corporate events. A unique menu of creative activity programs has been carefully designed to suit everything from small-scale brainstorming sessions to sizeable conferences.

"Corporate team building activities include the Resort Challenge, which is a scavenger hunt around the grounds, and the Bike Build Donation, where teams construct a bike and donate to underprivileged children," explained David Barrett, Consultant, MICE.

Ananda Resort & Spa's unrivalled villa collection offers guests a rare blend of private indoor and outdoor spaces, with sizes ranging from 188 sqm to 268 sqm, interiors decorated in light, soft tones and rooms opening directly onto lush gardens and private pools.

"Personalised services are at the heart of the Ananda villa collection with unique experiences delivered via the resort's 'Check-in, Bliss-out' concierge concept, which offers everything from in-villa spa treatments to a menu of elegant classic cars to rent and explore the nearby hills, home to world class golf courses and award winning vineyards," added Mr. Tovey.

The resort is located just eight minutes from Hua Hin Airport, allowing for swift and easy access by private plane, and corporate customers can also choose to arrive in style aboard a private E&O train carriage, which can be booked in advance through the concierge.

Opening rates start at THB 3,900 inclusive of taxes and breakfast. For more information, contact the resort directly on +66 32 89 89 89, by email at rsvns@anandahuahin.com, or through the websitewww.anandahuahin.com/events