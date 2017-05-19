AirAsia Launches Daily Direct Flights from Ubon Ratchathani-Chiang Mai With Trusted Quality, Fares Start at Only Baht 690/Trip

Bangkok--19 May--AirAsia

AirAsia offers extra travel convenience for residents of Ubon Ratchathani looking to visit the northern province of Chiang Mai with daily direct flights from Ubon Ratchathani to Chiang Mai starting this June 23, 2017 at a promotional fare starting at only Baht 690 per trip. Book today until May 28, 2017 for travel starting June 23, 2017 on the latest route. This important launch has reiterated the airline's strong route network and extensive outbound flights from Ubon Ratchathani, to Bangkok (Don Mueang) 2 flights daily, to Pattaya (U-Tapao) 1 flight daily, and to the recent-most Chiang Mai 1 flight daily.

Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, Director of Commercial for Thai AirAsia, said the addition of daily direct flights from Ubon Ratchathani to Chiang Mai reasserts Thai AirAsia's policy of interregional connections to support domestic tourism. He explained the airline sees Ubon Ratchathani as a high potential hub of the northeastern region. Since the beginning of 2017, the airline has been adding routes from the province, starting on March 30, 2017 with direct flights to Pattaya (U-Tapao), which was very well received.

"This new route connects the lower northeast to the northern province of Chiang Mai, creating opportunities for economic stimulation and investment as well as travel by both Thais and foreign visitors. We will start flying this mid-year from 23 June 2017 onward," Mr. Santisuk said.

AirAsia currently flies from Ubon Ratchathani to Bangkok (Don Mueang) 2 times daily, Pattaya (U-Tapao) 1 time daily and now to Chiang Mai 1 time daily. All the routes are served with a stellar on-time record by 180-seat Airbus A320 aircraft. To mark its latest route, AirAsia has created the "From Hillside to Seaside" promotion, letting travellers fly from Ubon Ratchathani to either Chiang Mai or Pattaya at a fare starting at only Baht 690 per trip. Book this May 15, 2017 to May 28, 2017 at www.airasia.com, through Counter Service branches at 7-11 stores nationwide, via the Call Center 02-515-9999 or at the nearest ticketing agent for travel between June 23, 2017 and June 5, 2018.