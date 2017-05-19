Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2017 seminar to strengthen Thai tourism industry competitiveness

Bangkok--19 May--TAT Inter PR Division

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is arranging a one-day tourism seminar, to be held concurrently with the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2017 which will take place from 14-16 June in Chiang Mai. The forum, scheduled on 16 June, is being organised with the objective of strengthening the competitiveness of the Thai tourism industry.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, "This seminar forms part of the TAT Academy's mission to help enhance Thai tourism personnel and market competitiveness as well as to attract a new workforce for this growing industry. Sessions are carefully planned to ensure useful learning and knowledge sharing opportunities from senior tourism officials and experienced hospitality professionals. At the end of this one-day event, we hope participants will learn new perspectives in the field of tourism and travel in the digital era within the Royal Thai Government's Thailand 4.0 smart-economy framework."

The seminar will take place at the same venue at the TTM+ 2017, which is at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre (CMECC), from 08.00-16.30 Hrs. It is expected to attract at least 500 participants comprising three groups – tourism and hospitality personnel, academic professionals, and college and university students from Northern Thailand.

The morning sessions will include a keynote address by Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, on Thailand's Tourism 4.0, followed by a special presentation by Mr. Tirasan Sajatsapas, Advisor to Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports, on Digital Marketing.

The afternoon sessions are specially arranged for each of the three groups of participants.

The tourism and hospitality personnel will have the chance to learn top tips on hospitality sales and marketing from two of Thailand's experts in the field: Ms. Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk, Dusit International's Vice President of Sales, and Mr. Supodcha Swetiyaram, Gassan Legacy Golf Club's Director of Sales and Marketing.

Meanwhile, the academic professionals will get the chance to broaden their knowledge on destination marketing from Mrs. Sujitra Jongchansitto, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, on how Thailand successfully entices Thais to travel domestically, and from Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas, on 'The Link' partnership marketing project.

Wrapping up the day for both groups will be a presentation by Mr. Noppadon Pakprot, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, on TAT's latest innovative and creative tourism products for local experiences.

For college and university students, they will be able to learn about some of the many employment opportunities that are available in the field of travel and tourism. These include the cruise business by Mr. Wattana Choksuvanich, Managing Director of EAS Maritime Agencies (Thailand); hotel business by Mr. Danny K. Sukomol, Deputy Managing Director of Santhiya Resort and Spa; and the MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) industry by Ms. Nichapa Yoswee of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

In addition, participants will get the chance to learn more about marketing information and market research done by the TAT Intelligence Centre from 2002 to present. The TAT Academy will also have a booth displaying its works and projects.

Mr. Charun Ohnmee, TAT's Advisor and the project manager commented, "This seminar is designed to provide new perspectives in tourism academic for our audiences. It will be very productive for those who are in the tourism industry."