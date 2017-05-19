Panwa House Restaurant Proudly Receives Thailand Tatler Best Restaurant 2017

Panwa House Restaurant Proudly Receives Thailand Tatler Best Restaurant 2017Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 16:50
The Management and staff of Panwa House Restaurant at Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket, one of the leading hotels in The Cape & Kantary Hotel chain, recently received the Thailand Tatler Certificate for Best Restaurant 2017. The consistent performance of guaranteed food quality and outstanding hospitality service brought the restaurant the honour of being one of the 230 best restaurants in Thailand. The Best Restaurant Certificate derives from commitment and concerted teamwork along with the devotion from their associates and the Management thanked and congratulated all concerned for their dedication.
