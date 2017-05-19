Panwa House Restaurant Proudly Receives Thailand Tatler Best Restaurant 2017

Bangkok--19 May--Cape & Kantary Hotel The Management and staff of Panwa House Restaurant at Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket, one of the leading hotels in The Cape & Kantary Hotel chain, recently received the Thailand Tatler Certificate for Best Restaurant 2017. The consistent performance of guaranteed food quality and outstanding hospitality service brought the restaurant the honour of being one of the 230 best restaurants in Thailand. The Best Restaurant Certificate derives from commitment and concerted teamwork along with the devotion from their associates and the Management thanked and congratulated all concerned for their dedication.

Latest Press Release

Panwa House Restaurant Proudly Receives Thailand Tatler Best Restaurant 2017 The Management and staff of Panwa House Restaurant at Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket, one of the leading hotels in The Cape & Kantary Hotel chain, recently received the Thailand Tatler Certificate for Best Restaurant 2017. The consistent performance of...

Movenpick Hotels Resorts creates Excom-Y, a dynamic team of Millennials who will mirror its Executive Committee Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has recruited a team of switched-on Generation Y employees and entrepreneurs to closely collaborate with the hospitality firm's executive team as it looks to glean fresh ideas on how to attract Millennial guests and...

Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2017 seminar to strengthen Thai tourism industry competitiveness The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is arranging a one-day tourism seminar, to be held concurrently with the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2017 which will take place from 14-16 June in Chiang Mai. The forum, scheduled on 16 June, is being...

THE NAI HARN PHUKET HOSTS GLOBAL WINE CRITIC JAMES SUCKLING FOR SECOND EDITION OF BEST ROSe OF THAILAND Celebrated wine expert conducts two days of blind tastings to identify the 'best of the best' pinks in two price categories Following the successful inauguration of the 'Best Rose for Thailand' contest in 2016, leading luxury resort THE NAI HARN Phuket...

COMPASS HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF NEW BEACHFRONT LUXURY LANDMARK ANANDA HUA HIN RESORT AND SPA On May 16, an elegant new luxury hotel was officially launched for business and leisure travellers to Thailand's royal beach destination of Hua Hin. Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa raises the bar on oceanfront exclusivity with a stunning collection of...

Related Topics