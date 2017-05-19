Dusit International to make Nepal debut with luxury mountaintop resort Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Spa slated to open in 2020

Bangkok--19 May--Dusit International

Thailand-based, global hospitality company Dusit International has signed a management agreement with Omstone Asia Capital Nepal Pvt. Ltd. to operate Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort & Spa, the first Dusit-branded property in Nepal.

Located in the heart of Nepal's central region, just over an hour's drive from Kathmandu and Tribhuvan International Airport (KTM), the luxurious mountaintop resort will comprise 44 well-appointed guest rooms and 20 exclusive villas, each providing magnificent views of the majestic Himalayan range.

Leveraging the natural beauty of its surroundings, with pristine air and good weather year round, the new property will have a wellness spa concept created by Dusit's signature Devarana Spa, which provides luxurious, personalized treatments designed to promote emotional and physical well-being. Other facilities will include an all-day-dining restaurant, a bar and lobby lounge, meeting facilities and a swimming pool.

Namo Buddha, a small village which houses the ancient Thrangu Tashi Yangtse Monastery, one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Nepal, is less than ten minutes away by car. Dhulikhel, the administrative centre of Kavrepalanchok District, whose old town is home to many Hindu shrines and Buddhist stupa, is also located nearby. The extension of the highway which links Dhulikel to Kathmandu is expected to complete by 2020, reducing travel time from the capital to the resort to under 45 minutes.

"Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort & Spa brings wellness and well-being to the fore in a magnificent setting that invigorates the mind, body and soul," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International. "In keeping with our brand promise to uniquely deliver gracious hospitality to the world, we will do all we can to ensure our destination resort has a positive impact on the local environment and community, and we look forward to making it a huge success."

Mr Vishnu Mor, Principal Partner of Omstone Asia Capital Nepal Pvt. Ltd., said, "This is not just a commercial relationship, it is more of a spiritual collaboration between two companies that share the same beliefs and values, and which want to do something positive and meaningful for Nepal. It also marks the start of a long and fruitful relationship because we aim to explore more opportunities to work with Dusit, both within Nepal and beyond."

Mr Ramesh K. Hamal, Managing Director of Omstone Asia Capital Nepal Pvt. Ltd., said, "Guests seeking a tranquil escape from the hustle of everyday life will find the perfect retreat at Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort & Spa. Incredible views, luxurious rooms and facilities, and Dusit's legendary hospitality will provide a distinctive experience for our guests, and we are delighted to partner with Dusit International for this very special project."

With 29 properties currently in operation across four brands in eight countries, Dusit International is in a significant growth phase which will see the number of Dusit properties reach 70 within the next three to four years across key markets worldwide. Alongside Dusit Thani, other brands in Dusit International's portfolio include Dusit Devarana, dusitD2 and DusitPrincess.