TAT Newsroom Blogger 2017 contest launches to promote unique Thai local experiences

Bangkok--19 May--Passion to Success

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today officially launched its second TAT Newsroom Blogger contest under the theme "Uniquely Local, Uniquely Thai" which is open to bloggers from around the world to share their unique Thai local experiences online for the chance to win a trip to explore Bangkok and the Northeastern Region, or Isan, in Thailand.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, "We're very excited by this blogger contest, as it gives avid bloggers from around the world the chance to share their ideas about what makes Thailand unique. Wherever they travel, tourists make connections with the Thai people, help to celebrate our festivals and vibrant culture, and enjoy tailor made experiences. Now, in this competition, bloggers can weave these experiences into exciting Thailand travel articles or videos that will inspire and entertain their followers while showing the world Thailand has so much to offer."

The TAT Newsroom Blogger 2017 contest is open to international bloggers with active online blogs or a social media presence (personal blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) and a substantial number of followers. To enter Blogger Thailand 2017, bloggers are required to write a blog of up to 350 words accompanied by up to five pictures, or upload a video blog of between 30 and 90 seconds, that tells about their "Uniquely Local, Unique Thai" experiences.

Entries must be submitted via www.tatnewrooms.org from 15 May to 15 June, 2017, and once approved and uploaded can be shared with online followers using the key hash tag BloggerThailand17, followed by another hash tag that indicates the category for their entry: ThaiPeople; ThaiPlaces; or ThaiExperiences.

The six most outstanding entries will win free trip to Thailand inclusive of return airfare and a five-day/four-night itinerary to explore Bangkok and the Northeastern Region or Isan, which was recently named by CNN as one of the top 17 places to visit this year.

To further inspire bloggers, TAT Newsroom Blogger 2017 contest is collecting the work of well-known food, culture and travel bloggers as motivation for those who dream of becoming a Thailand travel writer. These guest posts include some stories shared by the winners of the TAT Newsroom Blogger 2016.

Mr. Yuthasak said, "Thailand offers a huge variety of unique experiences and we expect some great entries in this year's campaign from people who've been inspired by the kingdom. TAT is looking forward to reading what comes in and introducing the winners to the wonders of Isan."