Photo Release: THAI Celebrates Star Alliance 20th Anniversary with its Passengers

Bangkok--19 May--Thai Airways International

Mr. Griangsak Sakruangngam (second from right), Managing Director, Ground Equipment Service Department, Thai Airways International Public Company (THAI), recently represented the Company and presented souvenirs to passengers in commemoration of Star Alliance's 20th anniversary. In addition, THAI also served special 20th anniversary cupcakes at THAI passenger lounges and held activities at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Star Alliance was established on 14 May 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to international travelers. Star Alliance celebrates 20 years of "Connecting People and Cultures" and enters its third decade with a strong and comprehensive network serving over 18,400 daily flights to 1,300 destinations in 191 countries.