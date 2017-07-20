Our Star Chefs won 1 gold, 1 sliver, 1 bronze medals and the trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsavali in the Makro HoReCa Challenge 2017

Our Star Chefs won 1 gold, 1 sliver, 1 bronze medals and the trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsavali in the Makro HoReCa Challenge 2017Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday July 20, 2017 13:10
Our chefs from dusitD2 and DusitPrincess Chiang Mai achieved silver and bronze medals as well as the trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsavali in the event of Makro HoReCa Challenge 2017 which was held at Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Center.
- A gold medal & the trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsavali for chef Phromphong Kamol, dusitD2 Chiang Mai
- A silver medal & diploma for chef Phromphong Kamol and chef Chanasak Chamo, dusitD2 & DusitPrincess Chiang Mai
- A bronze medal & diploma for chef Chanasak Chamo, DusitPrincess Chiang Mai
