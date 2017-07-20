Our Star Chefs won 1 gold, 1 sliver, 1 bronze medals and the trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsavali in the Makro HoReCa Challenge 2017

Bangkok--20 Jul--dusitD2 Chiang Mai

Our chefs from dusitD2 and DusitPrincess Chiang Mai achieved silver and bronze medals as well as the trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsavali in the event of Makro HoReCa Challenge 2017 which was held at Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The 'Chiang Mai Sausage' competition'

A gold medal & the trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsavali for chef Phromphong Kamol, dusitD2 Chiang Mai

The 'Fusion of Lanna cuisine' competition (team of 2)

A silver medal & diploma for chef Phromphong Kamol and chef Chanasak Chamo, dusitD2 & DusitPrincess Chiang Mai

The 'Kao Soi free-style' competition'

A bronze medal & diploma for chef Chanasak Chamo, DusitPrincess Chiang Mai

In this event, chef Chalong Sakkapalangkul was also awarded the "Honourable committee judge" from the world association of chefs societies (WACS).